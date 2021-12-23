Matador 64 god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

With the arrival of the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch, Guardians got to see some of their favorite weapons return in the current sandbox. From Eyasluna to 1000 Yard Stare and Matador 64, players need to run the latest dungeon and earn a chance to get either one of the fan-favorites from Destiny 1.

The weapon in question here is the Matador 64, one of the three returning weapons from Destiny 1. However, in Destiny 2, it is a precision framed weapon with perks suitable for both PvP and PvE. This arc shotgun has a total of six perk slots on both sides, all of them in perfect synergy with each other.

Benny @ShmurdaBenny



WATCH📺:

PREVIEW⬇️ The Best Shotgun In Destiny History Has Come To Destiny 2... (Matador 64 God Roll)WATCH📺: youtu.be/p6zrTyx32Xc PREVIEW⬇️ The Best Shotgun In Destiny History Has Come To Destiny 2... (Matador 64 God Roll)WATCH📺: youtu.be/p6zrTyx32XcPREVIEW⬇️ https://t.co/gKEqkp1FNp

The Matador 64 shotgun drops within the Grasp of Avarice dungeon at the end of the battle with the Ogre boss and Captain Avarokk. In addition, players can now farm the weapon as many times as they want.

Best perks for the Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice shotgun, Matador 64

Like many other precision framed shotguns, Matador 64 also comes with a lot of base range and impact at the cost of handling and stability. However, all of these can be filled up with the perks it carries.

The Destiny 2 Anniversary patch introduces a few perks that are good for mobility-based gameplay. Players need to keep in mind that Matador 64 is not a slug shotgun, making it the second non-slug weapon with a precision frame after Fractethyst.

The best perks for Matador 64 in Destiny 2 PvP are:

Full Choke for reduced projectile spread while aiming

for reduced projectile spread while aiming Accurized Rounds for a great increase in range

for a great increase in range Perpetual Motion for increased handling, stability and reload speed while in motion

for increased handling, stability and reload speed while in motion Opening Shot for increased accuracy and range on the first bullet, or Killing Wind for increased weapon range and mobility after a kill

Frosty @IFrostBolt



📺Full Video

⬇️Preview Yup, this is going to be my new MAIN shotgun forever (INSANE RNG LUCK) - Matador 64📺Full Video youtu.be/QF3HKnU1y1s ⬇️Preview Yup, this is going to be my new MAIN shotgun forever (INSANE RNG LUCK) - Matador 64📺Full Video youtu.be/QF3HKnU1y1s⬇️Preview https://t.co/LdI92mpwlt

As mentioned earlier, Matador 64 comes with a lot of perks that are PvE-friendly as well. The best combinations for the arc shotgun in PvE are:

Smallbore for range and stability

for range and stability Assault Mag for stability and increased fire rate

for stability and increased fire rate Pulse Monitor for improved handling and auto-reload while wounded

for improved handling and auto-reload while wounded One-Two Punch for increased melee damage after shooting an enemy with the weapon

for increased melee damage after shooting an enemy with the weapon Golden Tricorn for increased weapon damage after kills. Further kills with grenade or melee will increase the duration.

Destiny 2 players can roll for One-Two Punch to get the upper hand on boss DPS. The perk can synergize with the mid-tree Sunbreaker Titans, greatly increasing the damage caused by throwing Hammers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sabine Algur