Contrary to claims by EA, Battlefield 2042's failure and poor reception has nothing to do with Halo Infinite

There's simply no end to the controversies surrounding Battlefield 2042 and there seems to be another one following an internal meeting.

Based on the report, there has been an internal meeting titled "Town Hall," a quarterly meeting to discuss pressing issues. The current issue requires no separate introduction, with the latest release in the Battlefield series dominating the agenda.

The meeting was led by EA's Chief Studios Officer Laurie Miele, who discussed the misses of Battlefield 2042 and their reasons.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



XFIRE EXCLUSIVE:

xfire.com/ea-acknowledge… I'm so torn on this. But EA has given details on why they believe Battlefield 2042 failed.

Several factors were pointed out, which is the case with the game. Many of these reasons have, in fact, been pointed out in the past by the community itself, so it's no surprise that EA has identified them. However, there was also a bizarre reason, claiming that Halo Infinite affected Battlefield 2042's reception.

Battlefield 2042's undoing is due to its faults and not Halo Infinite

In an internal meeting, Laurie Miele pointed out several reasons for the poor reception of Battlefield 2042. It's nice that the company has at least seriously acknowledged the poor launch of the game. Things like the issue with the optimization of the Frostbite engine is one of several reasons the game has been a letdown.

Strangely enough, Miele mentioned that the game could have possibly gone smoother but was taken by the surprise release of Halo Infinite's multi-player. She further added that fans compared the two games, which are improper as Halo Infinite's multi-player is polished.

Halo Infinite's release potentially upended the early response from DICE to make the game stable and it changed the early positive critical reception.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Seems todays Halo Infinite Multiplayer release is driving major interest in the Campaign



Halo Infinite Campaign preorders are currently the #1 selling game on Steam ahead of new games like Battlefield 2042 and Forza Horizon 5 despite Multiplayer being completely free to play Seems todays Halo Infinite Multiplayer release is driving major interest in the CampaignHalo Infinite Campaign preorders are currently the #1 selling game on Steam ahead of new games like Battlefield 2042 and Forza Horizon 5 despite Multiplayer being completely free to play https://t.co/KFzqDH921s

This is one of the few main reasons Miele was put out as the one behind Battlefield 2042's shockingly poor response. While other reasons have substance and players can even have some relief for their acknowledgments, blaming Halo Infinite makes little sense.

EA's release's fundamental problems have absolutely nothing to do with Halo Infinite. Games are often compared and players invest their time judiciously. But there was always a difference in accessibility as 343 Industries made the multi-player part of Halo Infinite completely free.

GameRiot @GameRiotArmy Battlefield 2042 has been Revealed

-Multiplayer Only (No Single Player Campaign)

-128 Players on Current Gen - Last Gen 64 Players

-New Specialist Class System - One Gadget/One Trait (Grappling Hook/Wing Suit)

-Premium and Free Battle Passes

-Multiplayer Only (No Single Player Campaign) -128 Players on Current Gen - Last Gen 64 Players-New Specialist Class System - One Gadget/One Trait (Grappling Hook/Wing Suit) -Premium and Free Battle Passes -Releases on the 22nd October

The community has a general reception on forgiving looseness in a game that costs nothing to play. Battlefield 2042 is a full $60 release and unlike the previous games in the series, it's completely multi-player.

At the same time, many things were promised in the trailers, which are still not in the game. It has nothing to do with how multi-player part of Halo Infinite is.

Mint Blitz @MintBlitz Can Halo Infinite have a server selection feature for low population areas, please.



Still getting 180 ping servers and bullets don’t register.



Also getting 5+ minute search times in social and the update said it would help, but that could be the skill based matchmaking, idk. Can Halo Infinite have a server selection feature for low population areas, please.Still getting 180 ping servers and bullets don’t register.Also getting 5+ minute search times in social and the update said it would help, but that could be the skill based matchmaking, idk. https://t.co/ACyTUQOxtl

Speaking of polish, Halo Infinite has problems even today, but the rate at which they are being solved is quicker. Miele admitted that their game was a lot buggier and more problematic.

These bugs were by no means put in the game by 343 Industries or by the release of the recent Halo game. These bugs were there in Battlefield 2042 and would have caused problems to the players irrespective of the release of other games.

Had Halo Infinite players caused some players to give up on Battlefield's latest iteration quicker? It could be, but then again - it's a battle between a premium and a free-to-play title. If human psychology is anything to go by, there's a sunk cost factor where a player refuses to give up on a game due to financial investments.

Battlefield 2042 lacks a lot of content that should have been there from day one. The game was released in a half-baked manner which is full of bugs. Halo Infinite's release did nothing to aggravate this, and if anything, the game showed fans that they deserve better.

However, blaming poor reception on the release of another game with very few similarities other than the FPS element is strange and uncalled for. Battlefield 2042 was launched without a functional VOIP and scorecard and these are not even bugs. It is just EA being lazy with a game that costs the same as a full AAA title but with a lot more bugs and a lot less content.

