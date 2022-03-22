Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list for March 2022

Cookie Run: Kingdom contains a broad specturm of characters for players to immerse themselves in. Cookies are divided across eight classes, like Defense and Healing. With such a large number of options, obviously a skill difference will become visible between different characters.

This article contains a complete tier list for Cookie Run: Kingdom, grading all playable characters from SS to E tier. The list is ranked as per the individual capability of every Cookie, without considering their class or rarity.

Cookie Run: Kingdom March 2022 tier list - Ranked best to worst

SS-tier

The SS tier, includes the very best of Cookie Run: Kingdom. These characters can dominate any combat situation as they pack in a bunch of skills, buffs and abilities, all of which are deadly to the enemy's efforts.

Nearly 70 Cookies are currently playable in the game, so making it to the list of the best of the best is a big challenge which these Cookies have surpassed.

Even a single Cookie from the following list can generate insane value in all game modes.

Tea Knight Cookie Dark Cacao Cookie Eclair Cookie Frost Queen Cookie Pumpkin Pie Cookie Hollyberry Cookie Cotton Cookie Sea Fairy Cookie Dark Choco Cookie Pure Vanilla Cookie

It should be noted that all of these Cookies are difficult to obtain, so players should always strive to achieve them via any relevant means.

S-tier

S-tier cookies can achieve numbers that are extremely close to those of the SS-tier, but due to limitations in their usage, they are unable to reach the top. Sorbet Shark Cookie is currently one of the greatest DPS Cookies in the game, and is an example of this. However, the character isn't great in PvP, which has hindered her from reaching the SS tier:

Espresso Cookie Sorbet Shark Cookie Black Raisin Cookie Vampire Cookie Strawberry Crepe Cookie Parfait Cookie Licorice Cookie Tiger Lily Cookie Rye Cookie

These Cookies fall just short of the SS tier, but these are of course the best characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom, so one can invest in them without hesitation.

A-tier

Cookies in the A-tier should be on the minds of players who have been playing for a while and wish to go to the Epic tier. These Cookies can easily attain the capability of the upper tiers with the correct investments.

It's worth noting that most Cookies in this tier specialize in one or the other of their talents, thus they're either PvE or PvP specialists who rarely excel in both areas of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Raspberry Cookie Mango Cookie Latte Cookie Pastry Cookie Squid Ink Cookie Sonic Cookie Tails Cookie Mala Sauce Cookie Twizzly Gummy Cookie Snow Sugar Cookie Cocoa Cookie

B-tier

The typical Cookie Run: Kingdom player's team is B-tier Cookies. These cookies are new gacha picks for those who are still learning how to maximize the value of their draws. They can assist players from their first meta teams and understand the foundations of the game before moving on to the intermediate level.

Investments in these Cookies should be conducted with caution and judgment. Some of these Cookies, such as Madeleine, are part of certain powerful team configurations in the current Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

Moon Rabbit Cookie Pomegranate Cookie Madeleine Cookie Milk Cookie Almond Cookie Espresso Cookie Poison Mushroom Cookie Mint Choco Cookie Herb Cookie Kumiho Cookie

C-tier

The C-tier is primarily made up of excellent Cookies from the Rare tier and poor or ordinary Cookies from the Epic tier. These can be useful, but their skills are quite specific and limited, which is a red flag in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Red Velvet Cookie Sparkling Cookie Werewolf Cookie Fig Cookie Cream Puff Cookie Carrot Cookie Avocado Cookie Onion Cookie Devil Cookie

D-tier

These are Cookies who have just barely avoided being relegated to the bottom of the Cookie Run: Kingdom roster. Few of these can be used with some careful planning, but the majority should be replaced as soon as possible.

With large investments, GingerBrave, for example, may be upgraded to have the best ATK cooldown in the game, providing him with a wide range of applications. Unfortunately, he is the exception rather than the rule, and most of the Cookies in this town are not deserving of your star jellies.

GingerBrave Chilli Pepper Cookie Lilac Cookie Adventurer Cookie Green Puff Cookie Purple Yam Cookie Blackberry Cookie Gumball Cookie Angel Cookie Pancake Cookie Knight Cookie

The only distinction between the D and E tiers is that these Cookies can function as decent placeholders for better Cookies.

E-tier

Many players skip over these Cookies throughout the World Exploration plot, and for good reason. Most of the Cookies here are poorer than the starter squad (read more about the starter squad here).

New Cookie Run: Kingdom players are strongly encouraged to avoid including these Cookies in their teams at all costs, or to replace them as quickly as possible.

Clover Cookie

Muscle Cookie

Ninja Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

Wizard Cookie

Cherry Cookie

Fans can stay tuned to this space for more details on the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom updates and releases.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul