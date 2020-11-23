Corpse Husband hits 5 million YouTube subscribers, the internet floods his Twitter to congratulate

The internet's favorite faceless YouTuber Corpse Husband has hit the 5 million subscriber mark on YouTube. Hundreds of fans took to Twitter to congratulate him.

The past few months have been incredibly successful for Corpse Husband, who has been playing Among Us with a bunch of notable content creators. Corpse Husband is a Horror YouTuber who has become incredibly popular due to his deep, distuishable voice.

im in disbelief idk how I got here but I’m endlessly grateful and will keep trying my absolute best. Please take care of yourselves pic.twitter.com/CnTubWOMkn — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) November 21, 2020

Corpse Husband admitted his disbelief at the way in which he hit the 5 million subscriber mark so quickly and said that he is “endlessly grateful." The post was well received by fans, who flooded it with congratulatory messages.

The growing popularity of Corpse Husband has been staggering. Despite the fact that none of his fans actually know how he looks, he has now managed to reach over five million subscribers on YouTube. While he has hinted at a face reveal several times over the past few weeks, that hasn’t happened until now.

Instead, Corpse Husband did a “hand reveal," which was followed by a #onlystrands reveal.

Morevoer, he recently posted a picture of his hand-writing, and ended up getting a huge response from his fans. Corpse Husband has managed to use Twitter to further accelerate his growth, and the results are there for all to see.

Apart from reaching the five million mark on his secondary account, his gaming account on YouTube has also seen quick growth since it was created towards the end of September. Currently, the “Corpse Husband gaming and clips” account has around 937k subscribers, while his official account has 5.07 million subscribers.

Apart from his fans, quite a few fellow content creators also joined in to congratulate Corpse Husband. MrBeast even suggested that he will end up reaching a 100 million subscribers one day.

However, quite a few fans were unsure how exactly Corpse Husband managed to gain so many subscribers in a short span of time. Obviously, Corpse’s singing career on Spotify has been a contributing factor, but on the whole, his rise in subscribers has been meteoric.

@Corpse_Husband Congratulations its been a Hell of a journey i’m wishing for you to Reach more Milestone in the mere Future. Ilysm🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Hlrs7sSjf1 — Ray_Venge (@ZCKRYGREGANA) November 21, 2020

Regardless of what the reasons for the growth may be, at this rate it appears as though Corpse Husband will go on to become one of biggest YouTubers around. It is important to remember, though, that he has many milestones to pass before that happens.