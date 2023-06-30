Could a Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port be a reality with latest Switch 2 news?

The Switch 2's superior hardware to its predecessor bodes well with the possibility of a Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port. Gamers might have heard about the Microsoft vs. Federal Trade Commission case recently and how Nintendo's next console was supposedly on par with the PS4 and Xbox One. A ton of misinformation on that matter was spread online, often tied to the Switch 2's performance.

On a related note, some gamers should remember leaker Genshin Report reporting that miHoYo dropped development of the Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port due to the console's weak hardware. miHoYo never confirmed that information. Yet, one must wonder if such rumors were true about a potential Switch 2 port.

Note: This article isn't a confirmation of Genshin Impact coming to the Nintendo Switch or its sequel console. It's merely a speculative piece based on past and current information and how it's possible for the new console to support this popular game.

A Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch 2 port could finally be possible if the generous rumors are true

The chance of a future port isn't zero, if we're talking about the Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo, HoYoverse)

Let's first look at the quote that is often misinterpreted online from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick:

"We would consider it once we had the specs, but we don't have them at present. We missed out on the opportunity for this past generation of Switch, but we'd have to wait until the specifications. We don't have any present plans to do so."

This means Activision Blizzard doesn't have the specs for the Switch 2. Hence, it's impossible to know if the console is on par with the PS4 and Xbox One. However, it would be logical to deduce that this system would be superior to its predecessor.

The only question is: Would the Switch 2 be as powerful as the PS4, a console that can already run Genshin Impact?

What is known about the Switch 2 thus far?

Connor / 코너 / コナー @OreXda According to my source, Next Gen of Nintendo Switch DevKit have been just send to developers. According to my source, Next Gen of Nintendo Switch DevKit have been just send to developers. https://t.co/dwsu8WFufq

As of this article, Nintendo hadn't revealed anything about their long-rumored upcoming console. The Nintendo Switch was known to be more powerful than the PS3 and Xbox 360, yet paled in comparison to the PS4 and Xbox One in some technical aspects. Unfortunately, the full specs of the Switch 2 remain unknown.

Here are some rumors and other details about what's currently known about this long-awaited console:

Performance: The new console is supposedly on par with the PS4 and Xbox One in this regard

The new console is supposedly on par with the PS4 and Xbox One in this regard Dev Kits: Leaker @OreXda stated that a DevKit for the next-gen console was sent to companies in March 2023. This somewhat contradicts what Bobby Kotick said about not knowing the specifications in the Microsoft vs. FTC rulings.

Leaker @OreXda stated that a DevKit for the next-gen console was sent to companies in March 2023. This somewhat contradicts what Bobby Kotick said about not knowing the specifications in the Microsoft vs. FTC rulings. Possible announcement: Insider Jeff Grubb once stated that he heard rumors of the new console being announced in late 2023.

Insider Jeff Grubb once stated that he heard rumors of the new console being announced in late 2023. Nintendo Accounts: Such accounts were confirmed by Nintendo to be on the next console.

The part most relevant to a potential Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port would be the performance. If the PS4 can already handle this popular game, then the Switch 2 should be able to do the same with some optimization (assuming such rumors are somewhat truthful).

As long as the new console is noticeably better than its predecessor, the chance of a Genshin Impact port to it should be reasonable.

Original trailer

The original trailer for the long-awaited Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port came out on January 13, 2020. Several years later, there's still nothing released. miHoYo staff had responded to inquiries in the past, merely stating that nothing had been confirmed thus far and that the project was still in development.

No Special Programs have ever released an indication of when the Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port could come out. It's possible this port was canceled quietly, yet fans can't know for certain right now. Anything about a potential Switch 2 port is unlikely to be announced any time soon.

Still, if the new console sells well, it would be reasonable for a business that seeks profit to use the Switch 2's superior hardware over its weaker predecessor.

