CounterSide September 27 patch notes: New characters, events, and more 

CounterSide is a popular 2D tower defense game by Studiobside. This mobile gacha title will get another update on September 27, 2023, bringing in a new Substream, Rearmanent unit, Operators, characters, and more. Additionally, several Employees’ Awakened Employees’ and Operators’ rerun banners will go live after the update.

Studiobside will close the title’s server for maintenance, scheduled to start on September 27 from 10:00 to 12:00 UTC+9. All CEOs will get 20,000 Credits and three Employment Contracts as compensation. The developers released patch notes on their official website for CEOs to prepare for. This article provides CounterSide’s September 27 patch notes content in detail.

CounterSide September 27 official patch notes

Here are the official CounterSide patch notes of the September 27, 2023 update:

New and Returning Characters

New SSR Mi Rinae (left) and SSR Jin Bora (right) in CounterSide. (Image via Studiobside)

Two banners featuring new characters will go live after the update. They will have a boosted drop rate, and CEOs have until October 11 to obtain them from their banners. Here are the details:

Mi Rinae

Rarity: SSR

Role: Striker

Deployment Resource: 3

Employee Type: Counter

Attack Type: Ground

Move Type: Ground

Passive Skill: Bora! Gimme a weapon!

Special Skill: Tri-Color Hadoken

Ultimate Skill: Listen to My Song

Jin Bora

Rarity: SSR

Role: Sniper

Deployment Resource: 3

Employee Type: Counter

Attack Type: Ground Attack

Move Type: Ground

Passive Skill: The Music Was Okay

Special Skill: Let’s do it… Debugging

Ultimate Skill: Listen to My Song

Here is the list of all returning Employees’ banners:

Levia Thanis , a Defender Employee, will have a boosted drop rate. Her banner goes live after the maintenance till October 11.

, a Defender Employee, will have a boosted drop rate. Her banner goes live after the maintenance till October 11. Chris, a Ranger Employee, will have an increased drop rate. Her banner also goes live after the maintenance until October 11.

New and returning Operators

New Operator SSR Jung Diang banner. (Image via Studiobside)

An Operator, Jung Dain, will debut in the upcoming CounterSide update. Her banner will go live after the maintenance until October 11, 2023. Her Command Skill at Level 8, Cuteness is Justice, enhances ASPD by 50% to all teammates for 12 seconds.

No enemy can cancel this effect in this mobile RPG title. Additionally, she casts a non-cancelable barrier to all Snipers teammates for 4.5 seconds, equal to 10% of Max HP. Here is the list of returning Operators:

Operator Sigma’s banner will be available until October 11, 2023.

banner will be available until October 11, 2023. Operator Momo’s banner will remain open until October 11, 2023.

New CounterSide events

CounterSide's 100 free recruit event banner. (Image via Studiobside)

Here are all the details about upcoming events that will start after maintenance and end on October 18:

100 Free Recruits: During the event period, all CEOs clearing Mainstream Episode 1 will get 10 free pulls daily for 10 days. Players can pull Recruit on Demand units from the banner, and it will disappear after performing all 100 summons.

Good Luck Pouch: It will be available until October 18, which rewards Good Luck Pouch event currency. CEOs can exchange them for rewards, including What the Villainess Truly Wants and Lady in the Bamboo Forest skins, Credits, and more.

Holiday Special Punch-In Event: CEOs will be able to obtain free rewards by logging in to the game during the event period. It will start after the maintenance and end on October 11, 2023.

New CounterSide Substream: Counters Saga

Counters Saga Substream promotion photo. (Image via Studiobside)

Counters Saga Substream’s story revolves around Kim Chulsoo, a middle-aged salaryman. It kicks off after he receives an old CD that returns his childhood memories. CEOs can complete various event missions and get Mi Rinae’s Keycharms in this mobile gacha title.

They can exchange the keycharms for multiple items at the event shop, Subculture Research Club.The event’s story and shop will be available after the maintenance until Studiobside’s further notice. However, the event’s mission will go live until October 11. Bonus Currency Drop will also be available until October 11, which rewards additional event coins.

New Rearmanent Unit

New Rearmanent unit Kim Chulsoo. (Image via Studiobside)

A new Rearmanent Unit, Kum Chulsoo, will be available to pull after the update until the developer’s further notice. Here are the details:

Rarity: SR

Role: Defender

Deployment Resource: 3

Employee Type: Counter

Attack Type: Ground Attack

Move Type: Ground

Passive Skill: Breadwinner’s Burden

Special Skill: Nostalgic Jump Kick, Combo

Ultimate Skill: True Burnout Fist

Leader Skill: Hidden Challenger

CounterSide Challenge Stage: Now Live!

CounterSide Challenge event Now Live!. (Image via Studiobside)

CounterSide's Now Live challenge stage will be accessible to all CEOs until October 11. Clearing the stages drops various mold items that players can use to craft exclusive HRT Berry members’ gears. Here are the details of this free-to-play title's challenge stage event:

Materials Required for Crafting

2,500,000 Credits

400 [Leader’s Special Emoji

600 Advanced Gear Materials

Obtainable Gears from Molds

T6 Gabija (For Gaeun only)

T6 Show Starter (For Lumi only)

T6 One-handed Rodeo (For Miya only)

T6 Dancing Cat (For Bomi only)

T6 Scene Maker (For Choi Ina only)

Some players might also obtain full exclusive gear after a successful run.

Apart from the above content, two new banners for Awakened Employees, Arhat Joo Shiyoon and Altergressive Seo Yoon, will be available until October 11. Additionally, Studiobside has made some improvements and changes to CounterSide’s UI, which will go live in this tower defense title's upcoming update.