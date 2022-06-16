FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports at CS:GO BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

Eight of the top CS:GO teams from all over the world have touched down in Lisbon, Portugal, to compete for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022. The tournament, which kicked off on June 15, will feature top-tier CS:GO teams contesting for a $425,000 prize pool and a golden ticket to the World Final 2022.

The Spring Finals 2022 is among a series of BLAST Premier events for the best CS:GO teams from Europe and the Americas. Six out of the eight teams entered the tournament on the basis of their success in the Spring Groups 2022.

ENCE and paiN Gaming filled the last two slots in the tournament after their victories at the Spring European Showdown 2022 and the American Showdown 2022, respectively. The winners of the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 will be decided on June 19, live at the Altice Arena in Lisbon.

FaZe vs G2: Who will qualify for CS:GO's BLAST Premier Spring Finals playoffs as Group A's top seed?

On Day 2 of the BLAST Premier Spring Finals Group Stage, PGL Antwerp Major 2022 winner FaZe Clan will take on one of Europe's most reputed organizations, G2 Esports, in a best-of-three series.

This matchup between two of Europe's finest rosters will determine the winners of Group A of the Group Stage and, ultimately, the team that earns a direct entry into the tournament's playoffs stage.

Predictions

Both FaZe and G2 kicked off their Spring Finals 2022 campaign in exciting fashion, claiming remarkable victories in their opening matches of the Group Stage. While FaZe bagged a 2-0 victory over paiN Gaming, G2 ousted Team Vitality by a 2-1 scoreline to seal their spot in the playoffs.

After their Antwerp Major victory in May 2022, FaZe Clan managed to claim the spot of the #1 team in CS:GO, based on rankings by ESL and HLTV. G2, on the other hand, has plunged to the 8th spot in both sets of rankings due to their recent form.

With current performances and squad density taken into consideration, FaZe has a clear upper hand over G2. However, in the world of esports, a talented roster such as that of G2 is certainly capable of toppling the Major champions and earning a favorable position in the playoffs.

Head-to-head

Since 2021, FaZe Clan has met G2 Esports in a total of 15 official maps. G2 leads the head-to-head encounters with 9 wins, leaving FaZe with 6 wins. Out of the 15 maps played, 3 have progressed to overtime, with their face-off on Mirage at the IEM Katowice 2022 Grand Finals stretching up to a 31-27 scoreline.

FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports head-to-head results in CS:GO (Image via hltv.org)

Despite leading with 9 map wins, G2 Esports has failed to defeat FaZe Clan in their sole encounter of 2022, as the latter emerged with a dominant 3-0 victory.

Recent results

In terms of recent results, FaZe Clan has a streak of success to back their confidence. They claimed a 5th-6th spot at IEM Dallas 2022, winning 2 out of 4 matches, and succeeded in winning the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 by winning against 6 out of their 7 opponents.

FaZe was also crowned champions at two more S-tier events from 2022, IEM Katowice and ESL Pro League Season 15.

G2 Esports, unlike FaZe, witnessed minimal success throughout 2022. At the recent IEM Dallas, G2 were pushed to a 5th-6th place finish, whereas PGL Major Antwerp saw the team finish 9th-11th.

ESL Pro League Season 15 witnessed G2's worst performance of the year as they were knocked out in the Group Stage. G2's best efforts were seen at IEM Katowice 2022, where they finished as runners-up to FaZe Clan.

Potential lineups

FaZe Clan

Håvard "rain" Nygaard

Nygaard Helvijs " broky " Saukants

" Saukants Russel " Twistzz " Van Dulken

" Van Dulken Finn " karrigan " Andersen

" Andersen Robin " ropz " Kool

" Kool Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (coach)

G2 Esports

Audric " JACKZ " Jug

" Jug Nemanja " huNter- " Kovač

" Kovač Nikola " NiKo " Kovač

" Kovač Ilya " m0NESY " Osipov

" Osipov Aleksi " Aleksib " Virolainen

" Virolainen Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can catch the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 live on BLAST Premier's official handles across YouTube and Twitch. FaZe Clan will take on G2 Esports in the Group A winner's bout on June 16 at 5:30 PM IST/ 5:00 AM PDT/ 8:00 AM EDT.

