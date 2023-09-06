CS2 jump throw bind: Is it the same as CS:GO?

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is currently testing out new gameplay mechanics including one that removes the need for a jump-throw bind. This new method seems to have replaced the need for a jump-throw bind as Valve has regulated the projectile speed for throwables like grenades and flashbangs. However, the game still allows for some key binds to perform the same action.

CS2 is currently in a Limited Beta environment and features a list of new graphical elements. The title's prequel had more complex mechanics which caused projectiles to have different throwing speeds depending on the height of the jump. This caused most players to utilize commands to bind the jump-throw action to a specific button for CS:GO.

Such binds can be used in CS2 but are not an absolute requirement to land proper grenade lineups.

CS2 quick jump throw bind guide

A few commands that you can use in CS2 to enable a key bind for jump-throw.

alias "+jumpaction" "+jump;"

alias "+throwaction" "-attack; -attack2"

alias "-jumpaction" "-jump"

bind v "+jumpaction;+throwaction;"

For the last command, you can use any button instead of “v” based on personal preference.

It is important to note that these commands do not work in-game by default and need to be set up manually. Here is how you can create this bind in the upcoming shooter title.

Open your Steam account, right-click on CS:GO, select “Manage”, and then click on “Browse local files”.

Enter the folder titled “game” and then navigate to “csgo” and open the “cfg” folder on your PC.

Right-click inside the folder and create a text document for your PC. You have to open the file and rename the entire file as “autoexec.cfg”.

You must select “Yes” on the dialogue box that appears after renaming it.

Right-click on your newly created file again and open it with Notepad. Paste all the commands listed above inside the file.

Save and exit the file.

The file will currently remain unusable as CS2 does not support launch options due to its beta environment. However, the new file can be started manually in-game by using console commands. Here is how you can get your new keybinds running in Valve's brand-new shooter.

Turn on your game and open the Console in CS2.

You have to type in “exec autoexec” and then hit enter to start the process.

The console will not show any further information after the command, meaning it has successfully started.

The binds can be changed at any point in time and the file name can also be changed as and when required. However, you need to remember the changes as you have to manually execute the file with its specific name in-game. These commands can help you throw your favorite lineups just like they did in CS:GO.

