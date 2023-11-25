CS2 pistol tier list: All Counter-Strike 2 pistols ranked from best to worst

In Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), pistols or sidearms are an integral part of a player’s arsenal. You establish momentum against the opposition and morale for your team by using them. While not crucial, good pistol rounds can put in motion a chain reaction of success that can last well into the second half of the game. Although the match is only 13 rounds a half, knowing your equipment is pivotal to grabbing the win.

The selection of weaponry goes beyond merely picking the most powerful handgun. In Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), elements like team economy and available funds are critical in defining your arsenal. As a result, your weapon selection is driven not only by immediate impact but also by your team's economy.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) pistol tier list

S-Tier: Desert Eagle and Tec-9

1) Desert Eagle

Desert Eagle (Image via Valve)

The Deagle got its nickname, the "hand cannon," for a reason. The Desert Eagle is a monster among CS2's greatest pistols. It's deadly accurate if you counter-strafe or crouch properly. Headshots, whether armored or not, usually require only a single bullet. At close range, two or three body shots are enough to knock down even a Kevlar-clad opponent.

The only drawbacks of this handgun are its slow fire rate, delayed inaccuracy recovery, and a 7-clip magazine. This sidearm is still a popular choice for recreational and professional players. You can devastate opponents if your hands are set with this pistol.

2) Tec-9

Tec-9 (Image via Valve)

In Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), the Tec-9 is a Terrorist exclusive sidearm and an alternative to the Counter Terrorist exclusive pistol, the Five-SeveN. It is renowned as a run-and-gun weapon among Counter-Strike handguns. A full lineup of Terrorists wielding Tec-9s can flash and smoke its way onto a site and easily overpower rifle-wielding defenders.

It's because they don't have to stop to reload because of its 18-clip mag, which can effectively dispatch opponents before going empty. While the Tec-9's fast firing rate ensures great performance at close range, it suffers from excessive recoil and accuracy concerns at longer ranges.

Despite its flaws, the Tec-9 remains a popular choice due to its lethal combination of speed and firepower.

A-Tier: P250 and USP-S

1) P250

P250 (Image via Valve)

The P250 is a workhorse for both Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists and one of Counter-Strike 2's strongest pistols. It performs admirably in a wide range of circumstances. The P250's quick firing rate and minimal recoil make it an excellent choice for close-range fighting. Sitting at a reasonable price, it's ideal for those wishing to conserve money while acquiring a lethal sidearm.

Even in an eco round, a player with a P250 can easily hit and kill a better-equipped opponent while stealing their rifle or SMG. While the bullet spread of the sidearm makes long-range confrontations unwise, those determined and equipped with a P250 can wreak havoc on the opponent team.

2) USP-S

USP-S (Image via Valve)

The USP-S (the "S" stands for silenced) has been a constant sidearm of Counter-Terrorist squads since Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and all its predecessors, with respectable accuracy backing up its solid damage even in medium-range confrontations.

You can farm headshots while keeping an angle or performing some slick counter-strafing. That said, this pistol might struggle while spamming left-click, with inaccuracy being a notable factor. As long as you maintain your sights on target, you can compete with the rifles or SMGs of the opponent team.

B-Tier: Dual Berettas and Glock-18

1) Dual Berettas

Dual Berettas (Image via Valve)

With the Dual Berettas, you can live out your craziest old-western dreams in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). It's a gun in each hand for optimum lead-slinging, rapid shooting, and little downtime. Getting two magazines for the price of one increases the amount of shots you can fire before having to reload.

If you wish to hurry into battle, the Dual Berettas are a wonderful choice, but their reload time severely hinders performance. Despite the odd design, the first shot accuracy is quite good. However, outside of close range, the damage is mediocre. This becomes acceptable as despite each shot doing less damage, you can fire a dozen at your target before they reach safety.

2) Glock-18

Glock-18 (Image via Valve)

The Glock-18, which has been a reliable companion for Terrorist teams since Counter-Strike's release, is designed for running and gunning. It's not incredibly accurate, so players better be on the move and maintain their sights on targets.

Even at medium ranges, headshots against unarmored opponents can be one-hit kills, so keep pushing your fire button as long as they're still standing. The Glock-18 isn't the worst choice in handguns, but unless it's your first round or you're saving for another weapon, go for a stronger sidearm.

C-Tier: Five-SeveN and R8 Revolver

1) Five-SeveN

Five-SeveN (Image via Valve)

The Five-SeveN is an armor-piercing sidearm popular among CTs in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). It contains a large magazine to keep you shooting for a longer period, and each shot can do significant damage. While accuracy declines beyond medium range, anything closer will have your opponents dodging for cover.

On paper, this pistol appears average, with low damage to almost any part of the body, but that's about it. Once you become acquainted with this handgun, you will enjoy numerous benefits, such as its 20-clip mag and good accuracy at close to medium ranges.

2) R8 Revolver

R8 Revolver (Image via Valve)

The R8 Revolver is a handgun in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) that has the same punch as a Deagle but with more accuracy. But there's a catch: pressing the trigger involves pulling the hammer back before shooting, resulting in a half-second delay where you must hold down the left mouse button and keep your crosshair on target.

The R8 has an alternate firing mode, which is much faster and involves spamming the right mouse button for a fanning technique. However, it's noticeably inaccurate and is preferred in close-quarter encounters only. There isn't much in the game that can marry such accuracy with deadly firepower, as long as you can work around its delayed fire.

Despite having a higher damage per shot, the R8 loses damage per second to Desert Eagle due to its sluggish rate of fire and fairly difficult handling.

D-Tier: P2000 and CZ75-Auto

1) P2000

P2000 (Image via Valve)

For the CT team, the P2000 serves as an alternate sidearm to the USP-S in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). In terms of fire rate, magazine size (the P2000 has one extra bullet in its clip), and damage, it is nearly identical to the USP-S. Ideal for a mobile CT, it's preferred for spraying down a line of opponents charging into a site while your teammates cycle in for assistance.

Overall, it is not a good choice for a sidearm, providing even less accuracy than the USP-S. It is preferable to obtain a more powerful weapon than the P2000, which is currently not in the Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) competitive meta.

2) CZ75-Auto

CZ75-Auto (Image via Valve)

The CZ75-Auto is an automatic handgun in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), and while its initial shot is still reasonably accurate, each successive fire gets significantly worse. This is the ideal sidearm for AWPers and lurkers who need to empty their magazines quickly to get out of a jam.

It boasts more damage-per-second than the Tec-9 or Five-SeveN with its automatic fire mode at close range. However, this benefit is bogged down by its small magazine, difficult recoil control pattern, and mediocre accuracy. This Czech pistol is simply incapable of killing opponents with ease.

That concludes our tier list for all pistols in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). Based on the specifics, players must select their ideal sidearm to learn the art of first-round and eco-round clashes against opponents.