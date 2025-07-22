Cyberpunk 2077 Echoes of Joy mod: How to install and what is it?

Cyberpunk 2077 Echoes of Joy is a useful mod for PC gamers, as it adds some happiness to the dog-eat-dog urbanscape of Night City. Irrespective of whether you're a beginner or a veteran in this city, you would be aware of how exacting this place can be. This mod sprinkles elements of joy into it.

While there's been no other DLC since the excellent Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 recently released Update 2.3. It added several new vehicles, the option to Auto Drive, fixes, and adjustments.

How to download and install Echoes of Joy mod in Cyberpunk 2077

You can download the Echoes of Joy mod from the Nexus Mods link. To install it, drop the archive file into the game directory or use the mod manager. The mod's creator, CCLordShen, mentioned that the Archive XL mod and Phantom Liberty should be installed for the Echoes of Joy mod to function properly.

Echoes of Joy mod adds new scenes (Image via CCLordShen/NexusMods)

The mod author describes the Echoes of Joy in Cyberpunk 2077 as:

"Another one of my world-building mods that adds a series of deeply personal, handcrafted scenes across Night City — glimpses of happiness that feel out of place in a city built on greed, violence and survival. These moments are quiet. Sometimes painful. But they matter. You’ll find a homeless family gathered around a cake, celebrating their child’s eighth birthday with scraps and smiles. In Corpo Plaza, a simple memorial stands in honour of a hero. And behind Empathy, a disgraced exotic dancer no one wants to talk about anymore."

They continue:

"Each scene tells a story without words. Every detail has been placed with care, inviting you to slow down, look closer and feel something in a city that tries hard to make you feel nothing at all. This mod explores the idea that happiness can still exist in the lowest of places."

While we urge you to come across these scenes on your own, they can be found in the following locations (as provided by the mod author):

Birthday Party : Behind a block of flats opposite Ferris Wheel.

: Behind a block of flats opposite Ferris Wheel. Picnic : The park near Corpo Plaza, where you do the monk side mission, is off a beaten path.

: The park near Corpo Plaza, where you do the monk side mission, is off a beaten path. Dancer : Behind Empathy.

: Behind Empathy. Memorial: Outside the NCPD hologram.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch 2 review: An Impossible port, made possible

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently one of the best RPGs to play. Despite the game's disastrous launch, CD Projekt Red has managed to polish and refine the game to its current state. The developers are also currently working on its sequel, internally known as Project Orion.

