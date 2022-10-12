Cyberpunk 2077 Eye for an Eye walkthrough guide: How to complete the gig and more

Cyberpunk 2077 has several optional gigs players can take on. For players looking to take on “Gun for Hire” gigs, Eye for an Eye is an excellent mission to tackle. It is offered in Heywood (The Glen) and doesn’t require an exceptionally high level of Street Cred, either.

Tucker Albach needs to be put in the ground as a matter of revenge, and V is just the person to do it.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Eye for an Eye - Unpacking the gig

Sebastian Padre wants Tucker Albach dropped to get some revenge. Tucker - a girl named Rosita killed a girl in the Glen. Her legs were torn off while crossing the road, and she did not get taken to the emergency room quickly enough. Padre says, “Eye for an eye,” and demands justice be done. Tucker Albrecht has to pay.

This justice involves murdering Tucker Albrecht, who got away with what she did to Rosita, and Padre absolutely does not want that to happen. In order to fulfill this gig, V has to take a life to get revenge. However, players will have a choice to make that can impact the rewards you are given.

Details for the gig

Area: Heywood (The Glen)

Heywood (The Glen) Quest Giver: Sebastian ‘Padre” Ibarra

Sebastian ‘Padre” Ibarra Requirement: Street Cred Level 1

Street Cred Level 1 Reward: €$2057 and/or €$7381 / 565 XP / Street Cred XP

€$2057 and/or €$7381 / 565 XP / Street Cred XP Mission Info: Gig type: Gun for Hire

Gig type: Gun for Hire Target: Tucker Albach

Tucker Albach Location: Condo on the corner of Scoffield and Sinkyone St.

Your goal is to get to the top floor of the building marked in the gig and take out a woman named Tucker Albach. Depending on your stats, this can be done in a pair of ways. If you have a Technical Ability of 14 in Cyberpunk 2077, you can head through the back door. You can also quickhack that door. Otherwise, you’re going through the front door.

Objectives for Eye for an Eye

Get inside Tucker’s building

Find Tucker Albach

Talk to Tucker Albach [Optional]

Neutralize Tucker Albach

Leave Tucker’s building

You can use either stealth your way through this building or up the two floors, but loot is lying around. With that in mind, it might be more satisfying to murder everyone in the building that tries to stop you. It’s a pretty straightforward mission. When you get to Tucker in Cyberpunk 2077, you have choices.

Choices for Tucker Albach

One of the great things about Cyberpunk 2077 is you have choices to make. When you get to Tucker Albach, you'll have a choice to spare her life. She’ll offer to bribe you with the money in her safe.

If you choose to take the money, you’ll get no reward from Padre. But why not have your cake, and eat it too? The best solution is to agree to the bribe and then shoot her anyway. That way, you get both rewards.

All you have to do at this point in Cyberpunk 2077 is leave the building and collect your reward. It’s a nice, simple, straightforward Cyberpunk 2077 gig. The mission ends if you choose to get justice for Rosita or take the money and run either way.

