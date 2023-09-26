Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Cyberpsycho locations, how to defeat, and more

Cyberpsycho Sightings are back in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, and they are still as dangerous to tackle. These returning contract-style missions allow you to quickly level up by finding and eliminating a group of mini-bosses called Cyberpsychos scattered throughout Night City. You can access these side jobs once you receive an assignment from Regina Jones.

In the game, Cyberpsychos are people who have undergone extensive cyberware enhancements to the point where they are on the edge of homicidal insanity. For this reason, they are incredibly challenging and dangerous to face in combat.

There are a total of 17 Cyberpsychos in the Night City, and here's how you can handle them.

How to defeat Cyberpsychos in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

There are 17 different Cyberpsychos in the game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Cyberpsychos are a group of 17 killing machines scattered throughout Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0's Night City. You will first encounter them when you pick up the side job Psycho Killer from Regina Jones.

Each Cyberpsycho is different, and you may need varied techniques and tactics to eliminate them. However, there are several things you can do to easily defeat them.

Many of these killing machines are vulnerable to Shock damage, so utilize Tech Weapons as much as possible. Use the charged shots to finish your enemies at close range.

If you're into long-range playstyle (which is recommended), it is advisable to use sniper rifles. You can use Smart Weapons with bullets that automatically target the enemy. This way, you can hurt them from a safe distance. These weapons are also especially useful when dealing with enemies who like to hide behind objects and structures.

Use different quickhacks to defeat the killing machines in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Finally, the best thing to do to beat Cyberpsychos is to make use of the different quickhack techniques. Even if you don't need to specialize in Netrunner Perks, you can still use various quickhacks effectively. Weapon Glitch and Overheat are some of the best ones to use in Cyberpsycho fights.

Moreover, there's a special hack called System Reset that can end a fight quickly, although it isn't easily accessible. To craft this, you need to have a Technical Ability of at least 16 and unlock the Hacker Overlord Perk in the Crafting Perk Tree.

All Cyberpsycho locations Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Each Cyberpsycho Sighting in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 comes with a unique mission title, making it easy to differentiate between them. You also don't need to actively search for each Cyberpsycho in the game, as you will receive phone calls and text messages alerting you to nearby activities as you explore Night City.

When Regina informs you of these updates, you'll receive a Gig labeled "Cyberpsycho Sighting" along with a specific location.

Here are the 17 Cyberpsycho locations in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Demons of War: Kabuki

Kabuki Ticket to the Major Leagues: Little China

Little China Bloody Ritual: Northside

Northside Where the Bodies Hit the Floor: Northside

Northside Lt. Mower: Kabuki

Kabuki Lex Talionis: Coastview

Coastview The Wasteland: The Badlands

The Badlands Smoke on the Water: Coastview

Coastview Discount Doc: Rancho Coronado

Rancho Coronado Under the Bridge: Arroyo

Arroyo House on a Hill: The Badlands

The Badlands Second Chances: The Badlands

The Badlands Phantom of the Night: Downtown

Downtown Seaside Cafe: Wellsprings

Wellsprings Letter of the Law: Wellsprings

Wellsprings Six Feet Under: Northside

Northside On Deaf Ears: Downtown

This wraps up our Cyberpsycho guide in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.