Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty The Killing Moon walkthrough

The Killing Moon is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s finale if you choose to save Songbird instead of helping Solomon Reed. It’s a lengthy mission for two reasons - getting through the Night City Spaceport (NCS) is a slog with tons of stealthing and combat. In addition, it’s unclear what you must do to even reach that point.

Any information I have is how I approached the mission - there are certainly other ways. Players can likely stealth through much of this particular area, but that didn’t work out for me.

This is the end of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Songbird route, though. The Killing Moon is a challenging mission, and players should expect to block out about one to two hours, depending on how things go and what ending choices they make. We won’t go over the endings here but will provide a link for that.

Completing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s The Killing Moon mission

Mission Objectives

Talk to Reed, Wait for Songbird to call

Meet with Songbird, Drive to NCX

Talk to the Guard, Stall the Guard, Get into Tycho Terminal

Talk to Songbird, Jack In, Escape the Security Room

Talk to Songbird, Get to to Rooftop Elevator through the Construction Site

Take the Elevator to the Roof, Talk to Songbird, Search for a way to pull Songbird up

Talk to Songbird, Follow Songbird, Hide from Guards

Take the Elevator to the Main Hall of the Spaceport/Return to Tycho Terminal

Get to the Elevator, Wait for the Elevator, Take the Elevator to Departures

Follow Songbird, Wait for Songbird, Proceed through Tycho Terminal

Reach Maglev Station with Songbird, Defeat all NUSA Operatives to reach Control Tower

Reach Control Tower, Survive until the Train Arrives, Check on Songbird in the Control Tower

Get on the Train, Make Your Choice

1) Talk to Reed, Wait for Songbird to call

Play the game until she calls (Image via CDPR)

This is the hardest part of the entire Cyberpunk 2077 finale. For The Killing Moon to really start, you need Songbird to call. Reed called me pretty quickly once I got back to Night City after Firestarter.

A lot of people have opinions on what it takes to get Songbird to call you. For me, I waited around for roughly an in-game week, just fast-forwarding time, and that did nothing. What did work for me was completing the side gig Run This Town for Mr. Hands. Once that is triggered, you can go meet her and head to the Spaceport.

2) Meet with Songbird, Drive to NCX

It's a long drive to the spaceport (Image via CDPR)

This part’s also quite easy, but you better be prepared to do a lot of driving. It’s a long haul to the spaceport, but some of it will be done automatically. Talk to Songbird in the car and reassure her that everything’s gonna be fine. However, you can’t bring your gear in with you to the spaceport.

Upon arriving, she’ll tuck it away and will return it to you later. Trust us, you’re going to need it to complete The Killing Moon. While much of this Cyberpunk 2077 mission can be done in stealth, it’s not likely to last forever.

3) Talk to the Guard, Stall the Guard, Get into Tycho Terminal

Make idle chit-chat until it's time to move on (Image via CDPR)

Once you’re in the spaceport in Cyberpunk 2077, this part of The Killing Moon requires you to chat with the guard. However, you need a new identity - everyone’s looking for V.

Stall by not looking at the camera and asking the guard "Which camera" to look at - if you have 15 Cool. Otherwise, make small talk, but take your time. Once you get the okay from Songbird, move on and get into the Terminal proper.

This is where my run went into a complete shambles. While trying to sneak into Tycho Terminal, I got caught, stunned, and sent to a little prison cell. Thankfully, according to Songbird, this is in Tycho Terminal, so mission accomplished.

4) Talk to Songbird, Jack In, Escape the Security Room

This was the easiest path for me (Image via CDPR)

After a brief chat with Songbird, Cyberpunk 2077's The Killing Moon really starts to ramp up. Break out of jail, use a quickhack to turn off the camera, and stealthily deal with the few guards in this room. Grab any weapons or ammo that drops, and follow the path out of this room.

For the time being, it’s a pretty straight shot, so follow it, and if a guard shows up, do what you can to take them down quietly and shut off any cameras you might spot. It’s important to stay low to the ground as much as possible. You have a while yet before you secure some quality weapons.

5) Talk to Songbird, Get to to Rooftop Elevator through the Construction Site

Stealth your way past these guards - or go in guns blazing (Image via CDPR)

You’ll chat with Songbird again, and this will lead you to the Rooftop Elevator for The Killing Moon. This Cyberpunk 2077 objective will require a bit more stealth, avoiding guards whenever possible. Unfortunately, this lasted about one kill for me.

The first hallway is easy enough, but the next room has robot guards in it, too. If you can avoid them and get through, that’s great, but the odds are high you’re going to need to fight.

I probably condemned myself to battle because of my quickhacks, frankly. Do what you can to sneak through or fight your way through this room and hop in the elevator.

6) Take the Elevator to the Roof, Talk to Songbird, Search for a way to pull Songbird up

Songbird needs your help getting onto the roof in Cyberpunk 2077's The Killing Moon (Image via CDPR)

On the rooftop, you’ll need to pull Songbird up to you for this Cyberpunk 2077 mission. There are plenty of things you can scan, and some of them offer pretty comical dialogue from Song So Mi. However, if you want this to go quickly, head down the extended path. Drop down onto that little walkway and scan the fire hose.

This not only pulls her up but, as a result, also grants you your entire library of guns back. Take this time to get equipped because the real fight is about to begin - hope you packed a lot of ammo.

7) Talk to Songbird, Follow Songbird, Hide from Guards

This conversation is a very interesting one (Image via CDPR)

Follow Songbird again, and you learn that not only is Solomon Reed here, but NUSA guards are present, and even President Myers has shown up. They’re taking this very seriously. You’ll hide in a vent, which will let you listen in on their conversation for The Killing Moon.

President Myers wants Songbird back, no matter what it takes, during this Cyberpunk 2077 mission. She doesn’t care that the netrunner is potentially dying, and gives Solomon Reed orders that he frankly, doesn’t care for. But he will do it anyway. Sneak around, avoid guards, and follow the path. This leads you to an elevator, and chaos breaks out.

8) Take the Elevator to the Main Hall of the Spaceport, Return to Tycho Terminal

Most of the fighting is between these two factions (Image via CDPR)

Spaceport forces are fighting NUSA guards here in Cyberpunk 2077's The Killing Moon, and you get caught in the crossfire! You don’t have to fight everyone, but I took a fair amount of time shooting my way through the main hall to get to Tycho Terminal.

That said, you’ll probably want to conserve ammunition - there are plenty of other fights for you in The Killing Moon to satiate your bloodlust. Follow the path, defeating enemies along the way until you get to the next elevator.

9) Get to the Elevator, Wait for it, Take the Elevator to Departures

Eventually, the elevator will come, and you can scoot (Image via CDPR)

Eventually, your mission will change to "Get to the Elevator" for The Killing Moon. It’s along the same path for this Cyberpunk 2077 mission, though, so no worries there.

Once you get to the elevator, you’ll have to wait for it. Until it shows up, show the guards no mercy and take them out until you can get in. Talk with Songbird along the way, and get to Departures.

You’ll follow her down a small path until you reach a shop. She needs to take a break, so do that. If you have 20 Technical ability, you can check her diagnostics, like I did.

10) Follow Songbird, Wait for Songbird, Proceed through Tycho Terminal

There's no shortage of guards to take out in Cyberpunk 2077's The Killing Moon (Image via CDPR)

After a little more walking and talking, you’ll be set upon by a helicopter outside with a Gatling gun. Stay out of range of the bullets and head upstairs as Songbird instructs you. The Killing Moon is closing in on the end, and things keep getting dangerous. There will be more guards on the way into Departures.

11) Reach Maglev Station with Songbird, Defeat all NUSA Operatives to reach Control Tower

There are a lot of guards, but they're mostly pushovers (Image via CDPR)

Keep down the same path until you reach Maglev Station in Cyberpunk 2077. You won’t be able to get into the control tower until you defeat everyone, so polish them off to the best of your ability. It doesn’t appear that Songbird can die here, but it never hurts to be cautious. Once you do, she gets in, and the final battle of The Killing Moon begins.

12) Reach the Control Tower, Survive until the Train Arrives, Check on Songbird in the Control Tower

Don't let a single guard get near Song So Mi (Image via CDPR)

Upon getting to the control tower in Cyberpunk 2077's The Killing Moon mission, you’ll have to do some defending for Songbird. Waves of enemies are going to show up, so keep killing them until the game prompts you to "Check on Songbird." This is going to be a pretty lengthy gunfight, and I recommend a Sniper Rifle to take out some of the other enemies from as far away as possible.

Once she’s ready to go, you’ll slowly walk to the train, but this time, she unleashes the power of the Blackwall quickhack to immediately kill any enemies in your path. It’s one of the coolest abilities in the game, but one you can’t get on this route.

13) Get on the Train, Make Your Choice

It's time to make the most important choice of this Cyberpunk 2077 run (Image via CDPR)

Upon getting on the train, you have a nice long chat with Songbird. She gives you some devastating news, however - she betrayed you too. During The Killing Moon, Song So Mi reveals that there’s only one use of the cure, and she planned on using it for herself instead of you in Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s going to be up to you very soon whether you sell her out or help her get to safety. Each choice has a different ending, which you can see in our endings guide.

Either way, this is the end of the Songbird route of Cyberpunk 2077. The Killing Moon wraps things up, depending on what you choose here.

It’s worth saving before you get off the train, so you can see both for the trophies, and to determine how you want to continue the game.