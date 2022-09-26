Cyberpunk 2077 v1.6 guide: How to collect the Legendary Nomad Set

Cyberpunk 2077, from developer CD Projekt Red, is a futuristic RPG set in the fictional environment of Night City and its surrounding boroughs. Playing as the protagonist V, you’ll be able to explore the neon-lit streets of this cyberpunk metropolis and deck out the character with various skills and prosthetics throughout the game.

Much like CD Projekt Red's other titles, Cyberpunk 2077 also has a vast array of customization options for its main characters. Aside from character points, you'll also be able to drape V in various attire and clothing. With the recent 1.6 update's wardrobe mode, you even have the option to change the cosmetic appearance of clothes using the new outfits feature.

In this guide, I’ll show you how you can collect the Legendary Nomad clothing set in Cyberpunk 2077, which is found scattered around the map. Follow this guide to get a brief idea of the set and detailed directions on acquiring it.

The Legendary Nomad Set in Cyberpunk 2077

Clothing in Cyberpunk 2077 takes up 6 slots into which you can equip each piece. These include the head, face, inner torso, outer torso, legs, and feet. Most clothing sets will have at least 5 pieces, and the Legendary Nomad Set is one such set, as it comes with every other slot except a headpiece.

While the Nomad Set has been in the game from early on, with the v1.6 update for Cyberpunk 2077, you can now equip the outfit purely for its aesthetic while wearing clothing items that better benefit your higher character level. Below is a rundown of all five locations where you can find all the pieces of this set.

Face: Manganese-laminate nomad gas mask

This first piece of the Nomad set is available to pick up in the Badlands area of Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll want to head to the Solar Arrays fast-travel spot. Once there, travel directly south, and you should come across an abandoned camp.

Locaton 1 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Location 2 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

To identify the right camp, look for a dilapidated van, beside which a sofa and table have been set up. The item will be inside a large box sitting atop the sofa, ready to be picked up.

Outer Torso: Duolayer Microplate-Mesh Nomad Jacket

The jacket is nearby, in the Badlands area as well. If you look southwards from your current position on the map, you’ll find the Regional Airport fast-travel location. Travel there and head southwest until you come by a low warehouse-like structure with graffiti on the side.

Location 1 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Location 2 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

You might notice a bunker directly adjacent to this structure. You will need at least 13 points in Body to enter the bunker. Head inside, and you’ll see many lootable containers, one of which has orange loot. Open it to find the jacket.

Inner Torso: Polycarbonate Nomad Shirt with Reinforced Seams

To get this cool-looking tank top in Cyberpunk 2077, head over to the Tango Tors Motel fast-travel point. From here, head out southwest and keep your eyes peeled for another broken-down van, this time mostly sitting out all by itself in the desert.

Location 1 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Location 2 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

It shouldn’t be hard to locate as the ground is quite flat, and the van sticks out like a sore thumb. It also has white graffiti on the side that reads, “Reaper smiles upon you.” Besides the van, you’ll find a dead body (Bill Norman). Loot the corpse, and you’ll find the tank top.

Legs: Ultralight Tear-Resistant Nomad Pants

This piece of clothing was added in patch 1.5 and is also located in the Badlands area. To find this item, head south of the city and towards the open fields. You’ll see some power poles in the area, but you’re on the lookout for one into which a red van has crashed directly into.

Location 1 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

You’ll find the body of a man next to the van, along with his dead cat. A drone will be next to the body, but it is friendly and won’t attack you. Loot the area to find the Pants you’ve been looking for.

Feet: Durable Bioleather Nomad Western Boots

Fast travel to the Old Turbines terminal and head west. Soon you’ll come across an abandoned gas station nearby. Look around the side, and you’ll spot a bunker that you can enter for some free loot.

Location 1 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Location 2 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Head inside and snaffle up all the items, and you’ll discover the boots for the Nomad Set.

With that, you’ll have all the pieces of clothing that (currently) comprise the Legendary Nomad Set in Cyberpunk 2077. Dress yourself up as the Corpo who renounced the order of the city for a life of chaos and ambiguity.

And so concludes this guide about collecting the Legendary Nomad Set. Did you find it helpful? If so, why not give it a like and leave us a comment down below? You may let us know what else you’d like to see featured on the site. Keep up with us for more on Cypepunk 2077, and have a nice day!

