DAMWON KIA vs JDG League of Legends Worlds 2022 Round Robin Stage 2: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match on day 2 of round-robin stage 2 at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is between DAMWON KIA and JDG. This is another South Korea vs China encounter that might become vital depending on the results of the previous games.

JDG is still undefeated in the tournament, and DAMWON KIA has lost only one. However, if the former loses one match against either Evil Geniuses or G2 Esports, then this game will determine the final seeding of Group B.

The only problem is that G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses are both weak teams and will probably be demolished by JDG. Even then, this game will provide a lot of entertainment to the fans since these are two top-tier teams who will play some high-quality League of Legends.

Preview of JDG vs DAMWON KIA at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Round Robin stage 2

Predictions

JDG's performance at League of Legends Worlds 2022 has been amazing. The team has been flawless, and every player within the team is looking unbeatable.

It is a shame that the other teams had to match up against JDG within Group B, as this team has no counter. It would not be an overstatement to say that this JDG team might be one of the best League of Legends rosters ever.

The team excels at everything, including gameplay tactics, champion mastery, strategy-making, and mental fortitude. In fact, by now, most analysts are convinced that being ahead against JDG means nothing, as this team will find a way to come back even if there is an insurmountable gold lead for the opposition.

The only consolation other teams can have while losing to JDG is that they lost to a future world champion. There is no doubt that right now, no team is close to the quality of JDG, and it will have to be a miracle for this team not to lift the trophy.

DAMWON KIA, on the other hand, came to Worlds 2022 as an underdog. Most analysts felt that the team had the potential, but it had not yet lived up to the same. The underdog title seems appropriate, as DAMWON KIA has been on fire since the tournament started.

JD Gaming @JDGaming



#JDGwin #Worlds2022 #MakeItReal We have a few more days before we face Group B again. To improve, we need to make the most of the remaining hours. We have a few more days before we face Group B again. To improve, we need to make the most of the remaining hours.#JDGwin #Worlds2022 #MakeItReal https://t.co/zH8GA0MsDO

Every player within the team is back in form, and with the shift in meta at League of Legends Worlds 2022, DAMWON KIA has been rejuvenated. Nuguri and Canyon are in terrific form, and Showmaker is once again proving why he is often considered the next superstar after Faker.

Even then, JDG is still a cut above DAMWON KIA, and there is no doubt that the former will grab the win here, even if the latter makes it borderline competitive in the end.

Head-to-head

JDG and DAMWON KIA have faced each other only once, where the former grabbed a victory.

Previous results

Previously, JDG faced G2 Esports at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed an easy victory.

DAMWON KIA, on the other hand, faced Evil Geniuses and grabbed a comfortable victory.

Worlds 2022 roster

JDG

369

Kanavi

Yagao

Hope

Missing

DAMWON KIA

Nuguri

Canyon

Showmaker

Deokdam

Kellin

Livestream details

JDG vs DAMWON KIA will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 14, 2022, at 7:00 pm CDT.

