The hidden gems: 5 underdog teams at League of Legends Worlds 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022 has a total of 24 teams, amongst which a few can be considered clear favorites. However, a few teams that have been disregarded by the community can do a lot of damage.

Here's a quick rundown of five underdog teams at League of Legends Worlds 2022 that can turn the tables. These teams might not win the tournament in the end, but they definitely have the skill and roster needed to survive till the very end.

Note: This list is based on the kind of performance players and teams have shown in the past. These predictions are speculative and subjective.

Cloud9 and four other teams that can surprise everyone at League of Legends Worlds 2022

5) Cloud9

Cloud9 could be the first real hope for North America (Image via League of Legends)

There have been a lot of memes in the past revolving around North America and its potential on the League of Legends' international stage. However, the current Cloud9 roster has a serious chance of not just upsetting the top teams but also progressing to the quarter-final stage.

Fudge, Cloud9's toplaner is in the form of his life, and its midlaner Jensen has also shown some real flair. The way this team dismantled 100 Thieves in the finals of the LCS was proof of what it is capable of.

Apart from that, considering that Worlds 2022 will have a toplane-oriented meta, it is only natural to expect Fudge to shine even more. In fact, it is possible that Cloud9 defeats the likes of T1 and EDG in its group and makes it out, even though the predictions say otherwise.

4) DAMWON KIA

DAMWON KIA might be able to reach the finals of Worlds 2022 (Image via League of Legends)

This might come as a surprise to many, but DAMWON KIA is an underdog for unique reasons. While it is true that the team is expected to make it out of Group B, most people think that is where its journey will end.

During the 2022 Summer Split in the LCK, DAMWON KIA has been an absolute mess. Its jungler Canyon has been out of form while its toplaner Nuguri has struggled to shine on champions like Sejuani and Ornn.

LoL Esports @lolesports It’s time for the One & Only Worlds. It’s time for the One & Only Worlds. https://t.co/OWplQGXAup

Even though the team has struggled domestically, DAMWON KIA will become a top team during Worlds 2022 simply because of the meta. The top-oriented meta will allow Nuguri to play carry champions like Aatrox, Fiora, and Gwen, which will help him have a more significant impact in games.

Champions like Lee Sin are also coming back into the meta, which will give Canyon a lot more agency. Once these two are combined with the monster midlaner that DAMWON KIA has in Showmaker, this team can make it to the top 4 and even the finals.

3) G2 Esports

G2 Esports might have had a bad final in the LEC, but this team has the potential to shine (Image via League of Legends)

G2 Esports has been put into the group of death alongside teams like DAMWON KIA and JDG. Both of these teams are quite strong, and considering how G2 Esports have performed in the LEC 2022 Summer Split finals, many feel that it might end up crashing out of the groups.

However, the same reasoning that has been applied to DAMWON KIA and Cloud9 works for G2 Esports as well. Even though G2 has a weak botlane, it arguably has one of the best topsides in the world.

The trio of Caps, Jankos, and Brokenblade can carry games, and the meta will favor this team significantly. It would not come as a surprise if G2 Esports picks up games against both DAMWON KIA as well as JDG and makes it out of Group B unscathed.

2) Rogue

Rogue may have been underestimated a bit too much up until this point (Image via League of Legends)

Rogue is a team that many are underestimating even more than G2 Esports. In fact, many feel Rogue will falter despite winning League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split.

However, this is the year that Rogue might show up and perform to its potential. This time around, Rogue is not playing like five individuals and is working as a team.

Rogue has shown that its players are intelligent and can make picks to which the enemy team will not have answers. The Soraka pick in the LEC finals was a genius move from its support, Trymbi, as G2 Esports never had an answer to it.

The players at Rogue are flexible, especially in their botlane, and can adapt to any challenge in a short time. It will not be surprising if Rogue defeats Top Esports and ends up topping Group C during Worlds 2022.

1) GAM Esports

GAM Esports might be able to play spoilsport at Worlds 2022 (Image via League of Legends)

Among every other team participating from the minor regions, GAM Esports is the one that is most capable of pulling off big upsets. The Vietnamese team has been quite dominant throughout the year and has won both the Summer and Spring splits in the VCS.

Apart from that, the team was undefeated during the regular season of the Spring Split and lost just four games in the Summer Split. Therefore, in terms of reading the meta, GAM Esports is ahead of a lot of teams.

The VCS is historically known as a spoilsport as it has defeated top teams from major regions in international tournaments. Usually, at a tournament like the World Championships, a few unexpected results can shift the course of an entire group.

The same can happen with Group C, where GAM Esports will be up against Rogue and Top Esports.

