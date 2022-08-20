DAMWON KIA vs T1 League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second game of Round 2 of the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split will be between DAMWON KIA and T1. It is a game that several fans will be eagerly waiting for as the rivalry between both sides has reached new heights in the past few years.

The problem, however, is that even though the rivalry has enhanced, DAMWON KIA's quality has dropped massively in 2022. T1 has risen to the top, while their opponent has been spiraling since the 2021 Worlds finals loss to Edward Gaming.

Hence, the chances of this game being competitive are meager. However, in League of Legends, many things can happen, so nothing should be taken for granted at any time.

Preview of DAMWON KIA versus T1 at League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split

Predictions

T1 has enjoyed a terrific run at the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split until this point. Obviously, it was not as dominant as the run the team made during the Spring Split, but it was still quite commendable.

The issue that T1 faced after the Mid Season Invitational was that the meta changed massively. This made the botlane of T1 a lot weaker compared to how it was back during the Spring Split.

Gumayusi and Keria dominated every other player in March and April. However, their forms dipped significantly during the Summer Split, especially the former.

It seems the Kalista, Draven, and Zeri meta did not suit him as much as the Aphelios and Jinx meta.

Besides that, Oner also seems to be struggling a bit after Lee Sin took a massive hit because of the durability patch. The only players who still looked strong were Faker and Zeus, and, in truth, both were instrumental in a lot of wins that T1 gathered during the Summer Split.

On the other hand, DAMWON KIA has been average. The team is filled with terrific players like Showmaker, Canyon, and Nuguri, arguably some of the world's best.

Despite that, neither player is performing to their levels, hurting DAMWON KIA massively. Canyon, in particular, has had an abysmal year, and he showed glimpses of his former self only towards the end of the Summer Split.

It is tough to say what has happened to DAMWON KIA, but one thing is for sure: the team was very late on the meta. Apart from that, the strategic decisions made by the side were very random, which is highly uncharacteristic of this team.

In terms of predictions, T1 is still the stronger team amongst the two and should be able to pick up the win irrespective of any sloppy performances.

Head to head

T1 and DAMWON KIA have faced each other 20 times in professional League of Legends tournaments. The latter has 12 victories, while T1 has eight wins.

Previous results

Previously, DAMWON KIA faced KT Rolster during Round 1 of the LCK 2022 Summer Split playoffs and grabbed a 3-2 victory.

T1, on the other hand, faced DAMWON KIA during the Regular Split and grabbed a 2-0 victory.

LCK 2022 Summer Split rosters

DAMWON KIA

Nuguri

Canyon

Showmaker

deokdam

Kellin

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

Livestream details

The T1-DAMWON KIA series will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCK on August 21, 2022, from 1:00 am PT/1:30 pm IST.

