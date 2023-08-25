DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list (August 2023) and reroll guide

DanMachi Battle Chronicle is a new RPG game released by Aiming Inc. on August 24, 2023, for mobiles and PCs. It is based on the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime series. This gacha title offers a variety of game modes, including battle royale. Each character has unique skills, roles, and upgradable abilities that you can use to your advantage.

This article provides a tier list of all playable DanMachi Battle Chronicle characters. This should help beginners decide which units to use and invest in.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

All DanMachi Battle Chronicle characters ranked (August 2023)

DanMachi Battle Chronicle characters (Image via Aiming Inc.)

DanMachi Battle Chronicle characters are of two types: Adventurers and Assists. You can control Adventurers in real-time strategy battles. Assists support Adventurers by buffing their stamina and HP. On the team setup screen, you add Adventurers on the combat and Assists on support slots.

Each character performs unique roles on the battlefield (Defense, Attack, Support, and Speed). Additionally, the units possess different Attributes that are advantaged or disadvantaged against each other. Here are the details:

Fire overpowers Wind

Wind overpowers Earth

Earth overpowers Electric

Electric overpowers Water

Water overpowers Fire

Characters become more robust when you upgrade their skill level, perform limit breaks, and awaken them. Additionally, you can equip them with scene cards that increase their combat power and give them Skill Effects.

New units and scene cards are obtainable via the in-game Gacha (using Gacha Tickets) and currency Selas.

With that being said, this article classifies each unit in a tier list, ranking them from SS to B tier. Like other gacha games' tier list, the SS tier offers more robust Adventurers and Assists, and the C tier includes the weakest of both.

Here is a detailed explanation of what each tier means:

SS tier: Adventurers and Assists in this tier dominate the current meta. Include them in your roster and invest in them for winning results.

S tier: This tier includes characters that are more potent than most units in this mobile RPG title. You can upgrade them and make them as powerful as the SS-tier ones.

A tier: These characters are the average units that provide the best results when you upgrade them. Pairing them with SS- or S-tier characters is the best way to use them in battles.

B tier: The B-tier units provide minimal utility in battles. Only use them if you lack higher-tier units. It is advisable to invest only some of your resources in them. Additionally, you should opt to obtain higher-tier units in your roster.

C tier: Adventurers and Assists in this tier are the weakest ones in the current meta. They provide utility in the game’s early stages and help beginners understand the gameplay of this mobile action title.

With all this in mind, here is the DanMachi Battle Chronicle character tier list for August 2023:

SS tier

Bell Carnel in DanMachi (Image via Aiming Inc.)

Bell Carnel - Adventurer

Liliruca Arde - Assist

Welf Crozzo - Adventurer

Finn Deimne - Adventurer

S tier

Lefiya Viridis in DanMachi Battle Chronicle (Image via Aiming Inc.)

Lefiya Viridis - Adventurer

Yamato Mikoto - Adventurer

Sanjouno Haruhime - Assist

Ais Wallenstein - Adventurer

Tiona Hiryute - Adventurer

Tione Hiryute - Adventurer

A tier

Bete Loga in DanMachi Battle Chronicle (Image via Aiming Inc.)

Bete Loga - Adventurer

Hestia - Assist

Riveria Ljos Alf - Adventurer

Gareth Landrock - Adventurer

Loki - Assist

B tier

Hephaistios in DanMachi (Image via Aiming Inc.)

Hephaistios - Assist

Hitachi Chigusa - Assist

Takemikazuchi - Assist

Aisha Belka - Adventurer

Ishtar - Assist

Ryu Lion - Adventurer

Syr Flover - Assist

Wiene - Assist

C tier

Daphne Lauros in DanMachi (Image via Aiming Inc.)

Daphne Lauros - Adventurer

Cassandra Llion - Adventurer

Miach - Assist

Asfi Al Andromeda - Assist

Hermes - Assist

This DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list is not permanent. The game’s developer will introduce new characters and buff or nerf existing ones in future updates. As a result, some will climb the ranks, and others will descend them.

How to reroll in DanMachi Battle Chronicle

You can reroll in DanMachi Battle Chronicle to obtain items and characters (Image via Aiming Inc.)

In gacha games, you obtain items and characters randomly, depending on your luck. Therefore, you can use the reroll trick to get what you desire.

Follow these steps to reroll in DanMachi Battle Chronicle:

Install the app on your device. Log in with a guest account. Complete the tutorial, which takes about 20-25 minutes Clear the Adventure: Bell Carnel chapter to unlock in-game features and free rolls. Progress the game and link your account if you get the desired characters from the roll. If you wish to reroll, exit the game, delete the game data from your phone's settings, and repeat the steps.

That concludes our DanMachi Battle Chronicle tier list for August 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for tier lists of other gacha games and to stay updated on the gaming world.