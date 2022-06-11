Day of The Devs (2022) recap: Time Flies, Planet of Lana, Desta and a host of other indies showcased 

Day of the Devs 2022 was held earlier this week after the Summer Game Fest Showcase, featuring a plethora of indie titles in store for players. Organised by DoubleFine and iam8bit, the 10th anniversary of the collaborative event was filled with pomp and fanfare. It also featured a reveal from Annapurna Interactive regarding their upcoming annual showcase.

The summer of gaming is in full swing and Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest is underway. Fans and players have already been treated to a number of fantastic announcements about new games, remakes of older ones, and ports on PC.

Day of the Devs @dayofthedevs



If you want another look at any of the games here, no worries: There’ll be a wrap-up with each segment tomorrow morning. For now: Games! HELLO and WELCOME to our #DayoftheDevs megathread! We’ll be tweeting along with each segment here.If you want another look at any of the games here, no worries: There’ll be a wrap-up with each segment tomorrow morning. For now: Games! HELLO and WELCOME to our #DayoftheDevs megathread! We’ll be tweeting along with each segment here. If you want another look at any of the games here, no worries: There’ll be a wrap-up with each segment tomorrow morning. For now: Games! https://t.co/eezuFxQrz2

Mobile players can also rejoice as Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming Showcase stated that over 50 games will be coming through the subscription service to the platform, including Raji, Kentucky Route Zero and Spiritfarer.

Day of The Devs is a celebration of everything indie, and the showcase does promise an exciting future ahead.

Day of The Devs recap: The 10th anniversary featured 16 indie titles

Lovers and connoseiurs of indie games were treated to a number of exciting titles, both from established studios and some new ones at Day of The Devs. The event featured 16 titles. Here is a look at the announcements made.

Time Flies

Players will get to play as a fly in this monochromatic world while ticking off items from the fly's bucket list. The little insect stays alive based on the life expectancy of the country the player chose in the beginning.

Showcased at the Day of The Devs, it is supposed to be about the limited time people have in the world and the inevitability of death. It is coming to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac next year.

Planet of Lana

Day of The Devs provided a fresh look at Planet of Lana. In the sci-fi puzzle adventure, players will step into the shoes of Lana, a small girl who is trying to save her sister who has been taken away by the invading robot army. Players will be accompanied on their journey by the mystical cute creature Mui, who will help Lana in exploration.

The vividly beautiful world of Planet of Lana and its unique adventure comes later this year on Xbox and PC.

Choo-Choo Charles

Players will get to navigate an island in an old train and upgrade it as time passes. The primary antagonist is an evil spider train named Charles, who is reportedly hungry and has a Pennywise smile on its face. Day of The Devs provided gameplay of the same.

The goal for the players is to destroy the bloodthirsty train as they navigate the play area. Players will be able to complete missions to upgrade their train and also enlist help from NPC townspeople. The title will arrive on PC later in 2022.

Escape Academy

This is for those who love escape games. The game will challenge the puzzle-solving skills of the players as they try to escape rooms by exploring various mechanics. The Escape Academy is "a school where promising students train to become the ultimate Escapist."

The announcement trailer at the Day of the Devs showed various rooms in the title. The game can be played with a friend in a co-op or as a single player. The game will be available on July 14 for Xbox, PlayStation and PC. It will also be available on Day One on Game Pass.

A Little to the Left

The Day of the Devs trailer for A Little to the Left shows a "cosy puzzle" game where players will sort, stack and organize things. The title also has a mischievous cat, who, true to the norm, likes to mess things up. The developers have stated that there are 75+ delightful puzzles that are there to be discovered. The game will be out later this year.

Bear and Breakfast

Bear and Breakfast, a laid-back management adventure game, revealed its release date trailer at Day of The Devs. The protagonist is a bear managing a B+B in the woods. Players will be trying to expand their business as the mysteries of the forest unravel itself, with the game having "a plot deeper than the wilderness itself."

Bear and Breakfast will be released on July 28 for PC and Switch.

Animal Well

Animal Well is a pixellated exploration game that was previewed at Day of The Devs. The trailer showcases the gameplay of the title, which is visually stunning. Players will platform their way through different levels of the game's dense, interconnected labyrinth.

Players have to collect items that will allow them to manipulate their environment in innovative ways. The game also houses "beautiful and unsettling creatures" that players will get to interact with. Animal Well will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Steam.

Desta: The Memories Between

One of the most exciting first announcements at Day of The Devs, Desta: The Memories Between is coming from Ustwo, the team behind the iconic Monument Valley. The clip provided a first look and behind the scenes of the game.

According to the developers, Desta: The Memories Between is "a story of broken relationships, words left unsaid and the chance to explore your own dreams for answers." The game will be coming through Netflix gaming, with future plans to expand onto other platforms.

Roots of Pacha

This is a farming simulator set in the stone age, where players "discover the ideas that shaped humanity." Day of The Devs trailer for the title had the developers explaining the mechanics of the game. A demo for the game is already out on Steam and it is set to be released on PC and consoles later this year.

Naiad

Naiad is a visually stunning minimalist exploration adventure. The Day of the Devs trailer showcased the calming beauty of flowing through a river that players will get to experience, while having the option to interact "with its fauna and flora to discover little secrets." The game is set to be released later this year.

Schim

Schim, a 3D platformer, showcases an interesting concept as it forces the player to look for shadows. Players control a creature that can only jump from one shadow to another in a lively environment. The goal is to find the human that the creature belongs to.

Fox and Frog Travelers: The Demon of Adashino Island

Day of The Devs featured a number of games focussing on various animals. In this 3D action adventure game with a Japanese inspired-atmosphere, players will be following a fox who is accompanied on her travels by a frog.

Goodbye World

Goodbye World is a narrative adventure game where players will play through "12 stages of a puzzle platformer while following the two protagonists through 13 chapters of their story." The game's premise is about a struggling duo of indie game developers.

Birth

Another adventure puzzle game showcased at Day of The Devs, Birth is all about constructing "a creature from spare bones and organs found around the city." The game is slated to have physics-based puzzles with hand-drawn art that are sure to capture the imagination of the players.

Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland

The dream world of Little Nemo looks colorful, filled with toys, stuffed animals and candies that the protagonist will platform around. The metroidvania adventure is live on Kickstarter at the moment.

How to Say Goodbye

How to Say Goodbye is an adventure puzzle game where players will have to fiddle with decor and tweak reality in order to help a bunch of ghosts "wandering between two worlds reach the other side." There are evil spirits to keep at bay who would seek to imprison the player.

A demo is live on Steam for the game. The title is set to be released in 2022.

The date and time of Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 was also announced at Day of The Devs. Fans can expect more exciting news regarding indie games from the publisher that have garnered a reputation for having unique esthetic titles under its belt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far