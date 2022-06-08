5 best action-adventure games to revisit before their sequels launch in coming months

Action-adventure games are some of the most sought-after video games in the industry, rolling out high octane fights and challenges for the player to take on, with possibly a good story to boot. These can be the perfect video games for many with a large open-game world or an engaging liner story narrative.

With 2022 reaching the halfway mark here in June, players have a wide selection of action-adventure games to choose from to keep them occupied. While there are currently no new releases for big-name games, many are coming in the coming months.

Many of these new releases are sequels of previous games, which see a continuation of the main characters' story. Thus, June is the perfect time to revisit some of these action-adventure games to prepare for the sequels soon.

Five action-adventure games to replay before the sequel

1) God of War

2018’s action-adventure game God of War was a soft reboot, with protagonist Kratos moving away from ancient Greece after decaying the entire pantheon of gods there. This game sees the Spartan warrior having settled down in the Norse landscape of Midgard with a son, mourning his recently deceased wife.

But trouble seems always to find Kratos as a mysterious stranger comes calling, who won't take no for an answer. From there on, he and his son Artreus are thrust into the world of the Norse gods, embroiled in a conflict between two sides and defending themselves from many dangers.

This game envisioned Kratos as a more mature, world-weary version, having learned to control his rage and even speaking wisely at times. His son, Arteus, is a perfect foil to his character, inserting some much-needed nuance into Kratos’ seriousness. A sequel, titled God of War: Ragnarok this game, will be released in late 2022.

2) Star War Jedi: Fallen Order

After many failed attempts at Star Wars games by EA, Respawn Entertainment finally delivered to fans what they had long been looking for with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This was the first single-player Star Wars game in many years, and fans were overjoyed to be able to delight in the experience once more.

An action-adventure game, it follows Cal Kestis, a Jedi padawan on the run from the empire, as he meets new people and makes new enemies. Cal learns what it means to be a Jedi as he comes to terms with his past and the death of his master.

Lightsaber combat in this game is something to behold, while other gameplay elements borrow heavily from Metroidvania games and the Soulsborne genre.

During the story, Cal can travel to a handful of planets, most of which can be revisited. A sequel titled Jedi: Survivor was announced to be in development in 2021, and during the Star Wars celebration in 2022, a teaser trailer for this upcoming game titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released.

3) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It's not often that games in the Legend of Zelda series get a continuation of the story, as before, each game has its events take place in a closed event. However, such was seemingly not the case for the last game in the series: Breath of the Wild. Released originally in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch, this action-adventure game saw the start of a new story.

This game introduced the open-world format to the Zelda series, with the complete map available to explore from the very start of the game. With fun but complex combat mechanics, rare or unique weapons, collectibles, and rideable mounts, this game quickly became the favorite Zelda game for many fans.

In 2021 it was announced that a sequel for this action-adventure game was in development, followed by a teaser trailer showcasing new environments, Link using new powers, and possibly the return of Calamity Ganon. Needless to say, that fans are eagerly awaiting the release sometime in 2023.

4) A Plague Tale: Innocence

An action-adventure stealth game, A Plague Tale: Innocence, was developed by Asobo Studios and released in 2019. The game is set in a fictional historical setting during the Hundred Years’ War between England and France. The game follows the story of Noble, born Amica de Rune, and her younger brother Hugo.

The game sees the siblings flee their childhood home as people come in search of Hugo. The two embark on a long journey with new people and come into conflict with the French Inquisition. Gameplay is from a third-person perspective and involves solving puzzles and stealth sections.

The next game, A Plague Tale: Requiem, is developed by Asobo. While initially set for a late 2022 release date, it has not yet seen a fixed date. The sequel features many returning gameplay elements and new environments, such as sailing a ship and an island to explore.

5) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Developed by Ninja Theory, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is an action-adventure game that tells the story of the titular character Senua. Released in 2017 for Windows and PlayStation and later for Xbox and Switch. The game is played in a third-person perspective and mainly involves a linear progression of the story through various areas.

This game sees Senua travel through a dark and sinister world to reach the land of Helheim, from where she wishes to retrieve the soul of her lost beloved. She must face many supernatural entities to reach the goddess Hela to bargain for the soul ultimately.

Senuea suffers from psychosis, represented by different voices in her head that the player can also hear. The action-adventure game was praised for its dedication to accurately representing this disorder and was called a work of art. A sequel to the game is in the works, announced at the 2019 video game awards.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

