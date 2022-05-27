5 Xbox video games that need a sequel

Xbox has many video game franchises within its umbrella that keep generating sequels every other year. The Halo and Gears series are a few staples, even as PlayStation does not have a monopoly on good video game franchises anymore.

However, many more Xbox titles deserve a sequel due to their excellent story, gameplay, etc. These games might not be the most well-known games, but they do qualify for another installment in their world.

This list has Xbox video games that have gotten good reception due to their overall quality, but no sequel has yet been announced.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Five Xbox video games that deserve a sequel

1) Quantum Break

From developer Remedy, Quantum Break was one of its best video games in the last decade, released in 2016. It is a third-person shooter while also incorporating time manipulation powers at the player's disposal.

The title also featured many big-name actors in its cast, including Sean Ashmore, Aidan Gillen, Lance Reddick, and Dominic Monaghan.

Due to the inclusion of the time manipulation powers, gameplay sequences were some of the most fun parts. The story was also well written, with great performances by the actors and many twists and time travel shenanigans taking place throughout.

The video game was also accompanied by a TV series, acting as an additional source of exposition for the complex story. While Control improved upon the gameplay of this game, the time manipulation powers are sorely missed.

A continuation of the title's story will be welcome amongst long-time Remedy fans.

2) Grounded

Obsidian Entertainment developed grounded as a survival video game released for the Xbox One and PC in July 2020 for early access. It follows a group of shrunken children who then need to survive amongst the many dangers that haunt them in the miniaturized world, utilizing crudely crafted tools and shelters.

This video game can be played either in the first person or third person as per the user's whim, which primarily takes place in the backyard of the kids' home. They must make sure to ingest food and water at regular intervals to ensure they do not starve or dehydrate.

The world is also inhabited by different insects, some of which will harm gamers, while others might prove beneficial.

While the main game itself is set to drop later in 2022, the early access version has reached 10 million players. Although no release date is set, fans can only hope that it's out soon.

Although technically not out, a sequel is almost a necessity at this point, purely due to its popularity.

3) Tell Me Why

From the minds behind Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2 comes Tell Me Why, an episodic adventure video game released in 2020 for the Xbox One and PC. The gameplay is very reminiscent of other titles in the genre, with semi-explorable levels as players take control of a character.

Playable characters include a pair of twins, Tyler and Alyson, as they return to their childhood home after years of separation. As is the staple in a Dontnod Entertainment video game, the protagonists can telepathically talk to each other., which figures vitally into the gameplay.

The plot and narrative were praised, especially for the title's representation of a trans character in the leading role. The game tells an interestingly intricate story involving childhood trauma, regrets, and dealing with a guilty conscience.

Fans of this episodic adventure can only hope that Dontnod comes forward with a sequel.

4) Bleeding Edge

An entirely multiplayer online video game, Bleeding Edge was developed by Ninja Theory and released on March 24, 2020, for the Xbox One and PC. It was an arena battle multiplayer with 4v4 user battles each round.

The gameplay and combat were a great experience, with gamers being able to choose from 13 characters. Each character may fall into three classes, Tank, Damage, or Support, with every character having iconic abilities and weapons. Most have melee weapons, while a few use ranged attacks.

The game map was small in structure, and it was criticized for its controller layout, but the combat and abilities were praised for how they looked and operated. Aside from that, the overall multiplayer experience was quite enjoyable.

A sequel with a larger and more detailed map and remapped controls could bring a new life into this game.

5) Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Technically, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is already a sequel, but it does not mean that the game's story doesn't deserve to be continued. Released as the follow-up game to Ori and the Blind Forest for the Xbox One, Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC, this is a side-scrolling platform adventure game developed by Moon Studios.

It is a Metroidvania game due to its emphasis on backtracking previous game areas and unlocking locked areas using abilities gained throughout the game. Controlling the white guardian spirit Ori, they must rely on climbing, jumping, gliding, and swimming across various platforms to solve puzzles and progress through the levels.

The video game continues the story directly from the previous game's ending, with Ori and friends looking after a new hatchling Owl named Ku. Through the title's events, Ori is separated from their friends and must find their way back to them through various dangers and obstacles.

A heartwarming tale just like its predecessor, this game will flourish with a sequel.

