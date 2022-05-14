5 best PS5 video games of 2022 so far

The year 2022 has seen the release of many video games so far and many of them have been exciting experiences for players. PS5 games have been no exception, with some strong titles being released for the console in the last few months.

Whether it is an RPG, linear narrative driven, action-adventure, or mystery thriller, PS owners have had a lot to keep themselves busy this year. Amongst all of these releases, it might be a bit difficult for players to keep a track of what they have played and what they might have missed.

This list covers 5 video games that players should definitely check out if they own a Playstation.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 PS5 video games from 2022 that players should try out

1) Sifu

Sifu is a third-person action beat ‘em up video game, developed by Sloclap and released for PS and PC in February 2022. It also incorporates a rougelike element, with the concept of a temporary death and permanent death. Upon death, the player's character resurrects having aged some years and gained more abilities. However, after a certain number of deaths, the character may become too old and die permanently. This means starting the level from the beginning and at the youngest age.

Sifu is set in modern day China, where players take control of the child of a martial artist teacher who is killed at the start of the game. The story follows the child’s journey into adulthood, tracking down the killers as revenge.

Sifu was praised for its combat mechanics, as it was intricately designed and extremely rewarding to watch. Players can string together martial arts moves and stances to break opponents, upon which they can deliver a cool finishing blow. Fans of martial arts movies may want to pick up this video game for its dedicated combat experience.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy returns in the second video game for the franchise, traversing further than she ever has. This time around, her quest is to find a backup of the AI known as GAIA to fix the earth’s biosphere that has fallen to ruin after the events of the last game.

Set in the area known as the Forbidden West, which were previously the states of California, Nevada, and Utah in the US, this map is larger than the previous one. The game also introduces underwater exploration, a first for the series, giving Aloy access to many hidden areas on the map. The map itself is more diverse than the previous one, with many different biomes giving each area a distinctly different feel.

Combat is much more refined than the previous video game, with melee combat being a viable option this time around. UI updates as well as smaller quality of life improvements make the game even more enjoyable than Zero Dawn.

3) Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s latest game sees the player take hold of the Tarnished, a lowly soldier, unfit to even be grafted. What that means will become clear (probably) when the player steps into the Lands Between for the first time and decides to wander around a little.

There is no correct path in Elden Ring as the world is quite open for players to explore and enjoy at their leisure. The lands are beautiful to travel. However, the enemies can be a bit difficult to handle. But do not despair tarnished, for success lies in perseverance, as is the case in most video games.

Soulsborne combat is back and it is better than ever with even more customizable options for weapon skills and armaments. Spirit summons are NPCs that players can call upon at any time during a boss fight if they feel stuck. There is even a dedicated jump button in this game. Considering that Elden Ring is essentially Dark Souls 4 in all but name, the jump action is the weirdest thing about it.

4) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

As the name suggests, Stranger of Paradise’s story is set before the events of the original Final Fantasy video game. Developed by Team Ninja and released on March 18, 2022, it is an action adventure RPG, much like the other entries in the Final Fantasy franchise.

The protagonist is Jack Garland, whom the player controls. He is accompanied by Ash and Jed, who are later joined by Neon and Sophia. In the story, Jack is intent on killing a being known as Chaos and the story unfolds from there.

Combat is relatively simple, with Jack being able to switch classes (known in the game as jobs) to change his fight style and wield different weapons. As with the series, fighting monsters and other enemies is a rewarding enough experience that will carry the player through the game. However, the story does have a few twists that keep things interesting.

5) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire:Tokyo is an action adventure video game, set in modern day Tokyo, where players control Akito, the protagonist. The game was developed by Tango Gameworks and released for the PS5 and Windows on March 25, 2022.

The plot revolves around the fact that almost all the citizens of Tokyo have mysteriously disappeared, while spirits from another dimension have invaded the city. These spirits linger around in the in-game world, and while the player has to seal them away, it is worth noting that not all of them are malicious.

Akito is actually saved by a spirit who then gives him the powers and abilities that he needs to fight the other invading ghosts and ghouls. A fun core gameplay and mysteriously unfolding plot keep the game interesting.

Edited by Mayank Shete