5 best games coming to Xbox One in 2022

With so many titles slated to launch on the Xbox family in general, and plenty of Xbox exclusives planned to arrive over the next 12 months or so, there are some pretty intriguing forthcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2022.

Even having the current-gen Xbox Series X and all of the planned Xbox Series X games, numerous titles, including some of the most highly-anticipated games like Saints Row and Marvel's Midnight Suns, are still headed to the Xbox One.

So, if players haven't been able to get their hands on the latest Xbox system due to low supply, they'll still have enough to look forward to.

5 best games including Saints Row and Marvel's Midnight Suns that are coming to Xbox One in 2022

1) Saints Row

Release date: 23 August 2022

Publisher: Deep Silver

Instead of a sequel to Saints Row 4, developer Volition is releasing a reboot that is more grounded than the franchise has been in previous years. Players will experience The Saints' origin storyline as the totally-customisable Boss, accompanied by a small staff. It'll be up to players to decide what kind of criminal empire they construct.

Players will be able to play Saints Row multiplayer, as well as drop-in drop-out co-op multiplayer, in addition to playing solo. According to Volition, the Saints Row remake will be the largest and finest Saints Row playground ever built. The world of Santo Ileso will be ideal for criminal endeavours and blockbuster missions, as players shoot, drive, and wingsuit their way to the top.

2) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Release date: April 5, 2022

Publishers: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the latest game in the LEGO Star Wars brand, will be released by Traveller's Tales. The Skywalker Saga will be the sixth mainstream LEGO Star Wars game and will combine all three Star Wars sagas into a single release. It will take gamers on a massive trip across the narrative and allow them to tour 24 key locations and take on the roles of hundreds of people.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be the most inventive LEGO game to date. It will not only revolutionise all future Traveller's Tales' LEGO games, but it will also be the largest LEGO Star Wars game ever released. Throughout all six core releases, the series has experienced a lot of development, both esthetically and mechanically, with Skywalker Saga is the most significant move forward.

3) Marvel's Midnight Suns

Release date: TBC 2022

Publisher: 2K Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG take on superheroes, and it's the latest game to draw inspiration from the comics giant. It's presently under production at Firaxis Games, the studio behind Civilization and XCOM.

The game has fresh, original characters as well as a roster of well-known Marvel A-listers, like Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, and Blade, who can all be added to the player’s team. Players will play as The Hunter, the squad commander, and use a novel card-based ability system to make the most of their teammates' talents.

Midnight Sons, a Marvel comics series that originally debuted in the Ghost Rider comics in 1992, is the inspiration for the game. The game's release date, 2022, coincides with the dark superhero team's 30th anniversary, so expect to see a lot more Midnight Sons and Suns around that time.

4) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Release date: March 25, 2022

Publisher: 2K Games

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a lot of the same gameplay and storyline aspects as the Borderlands games before it, but instead of being a science-fiction adventure, it'll focus more on fantasy.

The plot of this game takes place in the head of a 13-year-old girl who is directing the world's version of a Dungeons & Dragons session. That means that instead of seeing some of the same old vault hunters, this episode of the long-running game will have fresh characters and plot elements.

Fans are anticipating all of the cel-shaded mayhem and divisive comedy that has been synonymous with the Borderlands world. However, the spin-off will also introduce significant modifications to help it separate apart from Gearbox and 2K Games' flagship title. Fans of the bizarre Borderlands universe have cause to be excited if it's anything like the successful Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC.

5) Skull and Bones

Release: TBA

Publisher: Ubisoft

Skull & Bones, along with a few other anticipated games, will be released between April 2022 and April 2023, according to Ubisoft. After the company's bumpy development with the title thus far, it remains to be seen whether the game will be ready to release in this timeframe. Nonetheless, it will be intriguing to see what path Ubisoft decides to go in after all these years of development.

Tom Henderson claimed to have leaked the gameplay information for Skull and Bones in late 2021. Ships will be classified into five size-based levels, ranging from fishing boats to massive galleons, according to Henderson.

These tiers will be divided even further depending on the vessel's role, such as cargo, combat, or exploration. Due to Ubisoft's multiple adjustments in approach with Skull & Bones, it will be fascinating to see if these features make it into the end product.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan