Dead Island 2 Body Art Quest Guide

Francesca, an NPC in Dead Island 2, sends you on a collection spree of body parts for her art. Five of these missions ask you to find and deliver six different body parts. These missions are collectively known as the Body Art side quests. You will have to kill zombies of the relevant type to get the body part you are looking for.

This quest line can be difficult, and its final segment requires the main story to be finished.

How to complete the Body Art side quest in Dead Island 2

Francesca is an artist that can be found in Beverly hills. She is trying to experiment with a new form of art that uses zombie body parts as its medium and tasks you with collecting them all. There are a total of six different body parts.

You must complete Dead Island 2’s 15th main quest: The Giant Slayer, and side quest: The Ballad of Rikky Rex to start Body Art. However, you will need to complete the entire storyline to attempt the quest's final part.

The body parts are exclusive to specific zombies and can drop randomly, meaning you will have to go out and kill them in a specific way until you get their part.

Body Art: The Visionary

For The Visionary segment, Francesca will want 10 infected flesh. You can get them by killing infected people and might already have some as they become collectible during the 15th main mission. A sharp weapon will be the most effective in this quest.

Body Art: Heft

The heft will require you to get “Oversized Arm Bones” from crushers and their variants. They can be found in various places like Venice Beach in Dead Island 2. You will have to cut their arms off in order to try and get one.

Body Art: Moist

Chthonic Ichors can be dropped from Slobbers and their variants. These are puking zombies that can get you from range. Simply killing them will have a chance at dropping the requested material.

Body Art: Uproar

Screamers and their variants will drop Infected Spines. These enemies are recognizable from their screeching and can attract other nearby zombies. Deal with them as quickly as you can.

Body Art: Vigor

Francesca will ask for Blade Arms, which can be found on Butchers. They are a challenging enemy type that you can start encountering after reaching the pier in Dead Island 2.

Body Art: Mutated Hearts

Mutated Hearts can be obtained by killing mutants that can be encountered after completing the game. They are an amalgamation of all the other special zombies, meaning they can drop the other type of zombie parts in addition to Mutated Hearts. Because they are a combination of all types, they are incredibly difficult to beat, but killing them will be necessary for completing Body Art

