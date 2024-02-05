How to defeat Tome of Atrophy and Deviant Convict in Persona 3 Reload

Tome of Atrophy and Deviant Convict in Persona 3 Reload are some of the most challenging foes you will encounter while climbing the Tartarus. This dungeon is only available during Gekkoukan High's Dark Hours.

Even though modern Persona games have different dungeons over the course of each chapter, Persona 3 has one that spans across the entire game. Reload also preserves this aspect of its previous iterations.

This dungeon mentioned above houses these mini-bosses, also known as gatekeepers. They will assess your ability around the game's mechanics on certain floors and give huge amounts of XP on defeat.

This article will cover the location, weaknesses, and how-to-beat guides of Tome of Atrophy and Deviant Convict in Persona 3 Reload.

How to beat Tome of Atrophy and Deviant Convict in Persona 3 Reload

On the 90th floor, Tome of Atrophy and Deviant Convict in Persona 3 Reload can be fought (Image via Atlus)

Locating the Tome of Atrophy & Deviant Convict

Tome of Atrophy can be located on the 90th floor of Tartarus in Yabbashah block. The boss is of Guardian type.

It is recommended that you have your whole party at level 31+ and ensure you have your Persona around that level.

Resistances and Weaknesses of Tome of Atrophy

Following are the affinities of Tome of Atrophy:

Weakness: Agi Spells

Null: Zio Spells

Resistance: None

Repel: None

Drain: None

Resistances and Weaknesses of Deviant Convict

Following are the affinities of Deviant Convict:

Weakness: None

Null: None

Resistance: None

Repel: None

Drain: None

How to Defeat Tome of Atrophy in Persona 3 Reload

Tips to defeat Tome of Atrophy:

Before engaging in combat, use Fuuka's Sylphid Aura.

Beat the boss first since it is weak against fire and will debuff you.

Do apply Rakunda to reduce its defense.

Apply your Theurgy skills to kill it as quickly as you can.

Before Deviant Convict can launch Herculean Strike, ensure that you have Dekunda Gems or skill to remove your party-wide debuffs.

How to Defeat Deviant Convict in Persona 3 Reload

Tips to defeat Defiant Convict:

Before engaging in combat, use Fuuka's Sylphid Aura.

Beat this boss second after killing Tome of Atrophy.

Debuff it with Tarunda before it can charge up Herculean Strike to severely damage your party.

Since it has no weaknesses, equip Personas with Crit Rate Boost and Rebellion to take down its Herculean Strike.

Check out more Persona 3 Reload guides and articles:

Persona 3 Reload review II All trophies and achievements II All voice actors in Persona 3 Reload II Beginner tips for P3 Reload II How to defeat the Reaper