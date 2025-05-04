Deliver At All Costs pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Deliver At All Costs is an upcoming story-rich title from Konami that is now out for pre-orders. The game is available in two editions: Standard and Deluxe. It is set to be released on PC and all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Let's explore how to pre-order Deliver at All Costs and the differences between the Standard and Deluxe Editions.
How to pre-order Deliver at All Costs on various platforms
Here is how you can pre-order Deliver At All Costs:
Steam
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Click on "Add to Cart."
- Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.
Xbox Game Store
- Open the Xbox Store on your console.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Deliver At All Costs: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained
The Standard Edition of Deliver At All Costs costs $26.99 and features only the base game. The Deluxe Edition is priced at $31.49; the only extra item you receive with this edition is the game's soundtrack. Moreover, there are no pre-order bonuses or early access available.
