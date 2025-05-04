Deliver At All Costs pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Deliver At All Costs is an upcoming story-rich title from Konami that is now out for pre-orders. The game is available in two editions: Standard and Deluxe. It is set to be released on PC and all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Let's explore how to pre-order Deliver at All Costs and the differences between the Standard and Deluxe Editions.

How to pre-order Deliver at All Costs on various platforms

The game is available on all next-gen consoles (Image via Konami)

Here is how you can pre-order Deliver At All Costs:

Steam

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click on "Add to Cart."

Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Deliver At All Costs: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained

The Standard Edition of Deliver At All Costs costs $26.99 and features only the base game. The Deluxe Edition is priced at $31.49; the only extra item you receive with this edition is the game's soundtrack. Moreover, there are no pre-order bonuses or early access available.

