Deliver At All Costs pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 04, 2025 13:29 GMT
Deliver At All Costs is now out for pre-orders (Image via Konami)
Deliver At All Costs is an upcoming story-rich title from Konami that is now out for pre-orders. The game is available in two editions: Standard and Deluxe. It is set to be released on PC and all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Let's explore how to pre-order Deliver at All Costs and the differences between the Standard and Deluxe Editions.

How to pre-order Deliver at All Costs on various platforms

The game is available on all next-gen consoles (Image via Konami)
Here is how you can pre-order Deliver At All Costs:

Steam

  • Open Steam and search for the game's name.
  • Open the official game page.
  • Click on "Add to Cart."
  • Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

  • Open the Xbox Store on your console.
  • Enter the game's name in the search bar.
  • Open the game's page.
  • Complete the payment.
  • Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store

  • Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
  • Open the title's store page.
  • Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
  • Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Deliver At All Costs: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained

The Standard Edition of Deliver At All Costs costs $26.99 and features only the base game. The Deluxe Edition is priced at $31.49; the only extra item you receive with this edition is the game's soundtrack. Moreover, there are no pre-order bonuses or early access available.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
