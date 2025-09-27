Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch Drop: All rewards and how to get them

Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch drop is live right now, and if you wish to claim the rewards, all you have to do is watch the stream on participating channels. This Twitch drop began on September 26, 2025, at 2:00 a.m. UTC and will end on September 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. UTC. If you are looking for a free weapon skin alongside several other goodies, don't miss this drop.This article will list all the rewards of the Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch drops and how you can claim them.What are the Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch Drop rewards?According to the announcement on Delta Force's official X page, the 1st Anniversary Twitch drop contains the following rewards:3x Armament VouchersOne Standard Gear TicketOne Advanced Lucky Pack'Operator' skin for the PKM LMGThese rewards can be obtained by watching the Twitch stream of participating content creators for a certain duration. For the Armament Vouchers, you will have to watch 15 minutes of the stream. The Standard Gear Ticket and the Advance Lucky Pack will require you to watch 30 minutes and 1 hour of steam, respectively. And the final reward, the &quot;Operator&quot; skin for PKM, will be awarded after watching 1.5 hrs of the Delta Force stream on Twitch.Keep in mind that the reward can only be obtained on one stream at a time.Also read: Delta Force Season 6 War Ablaze: All details exploredHow to claim Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch DropsJust watching the stream of the collab content creators will not be enough for you to get the Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch drops. You must also have your Level Infinite account linked to your Twitch account.Official Twitch drop page of Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studios)Here's how you can do that:Step 1: Go to the official webpage of Delta Force Twitch drops.Step 2: Log in to your Delta Force / Level Infinite account.Step 3: Click on the &quot;Link your Twitch account&quot; button and approve the connection by following the prompts on the page. This will link your Level Infinite and Twitch accounts.Step 4: Watch the livestream for the required time duration and collect your rewards. The names of the collab streamers can be found on the aforementioned official webpage. You can also just browse the Delta Force category page on Twitch and look for streamers who have drops enabled.This concludes our guide for getting the Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch drops. Do keep in mind that the account linking of Level Infinite and Twitch is a one-and-done process, and there is no need for a repeat for future Delta Force Twitch drops.Check out the latest Delta Force articles on Sportskeeda:How to unlock the MK47 assault rifle in Delta ForceHow to play Raptor in Delta Force? Trait and gadgets explainedDelta Force x Metal Gear Solid collaboration confirmed