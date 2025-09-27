  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch Drop: All rewards and how to get them

Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch Drop: All rewards and how to get them

By Manish Das
Published Sep 27, 2025 10:17 GMT
Delta Force 1st anniversary Twitch drop is now live
Delta Force have revealed the 1st Anniversary Twitch drop, claim them quick (Image via TiMi Studios)

Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch drop is live right now, and if you wish to claim the rewards, all you have to do is watch the stream on participating channels. This Twitch drop began on September 26, 2025, at 2:00 a.m. UTC and will end on September 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. UTC. If you are looking for a free weapon skin alongside several other goodies, don't miss this drop.

Ad

This article will list all the rewards of the Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch drops and how you can claim them.

What are the Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch Drop rewards?

According to the announcement on Delta Force's official X page, the 1st Anniversary Twitch drop contains the following rewards:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • 3x Armament Vouchers
  • One Standard Gear Ticket
  • One Advanced Lucky Pack
  • 'Operator' skin for the PKM LMG
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These rewards can be obtained by watching the Twitch stream of participating content creators for a certain duration. For the Armament Vouchers, you will have to watch 15 minutes of the stream. The Standard Gear Ticket and the Advance Lucky Pack will require you to watch 30 minutes and 1 hour of steam, respectively. And the final reward, the "Operator" skin for PKM, will be awarded after watching 1.5 hrs of the Delta Force stream on Twitch.

Ad

Keep in mind that the reward can only be obtained on one stream at a time.

Also read: Delta Force Season 6 War Ablaze: All details explored

How to claim Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch Drops

Just watching the stream of the collab content creators will not be enough for you to get the Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch drops. You must also have your Level Infinite account linked to your Twitch account.

Ad
Official Twitch drop page of Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studios)
Official Twitch drop page of Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studios)

Here's how you can do that:

Ad
  • Step 1: Go to the official webpage of Delta Force Twitch drops.
  • Step 2: Log in to your Delta Force / Level Infinite account.
  • Step 3: Click on the "Link your Twitch account" button and approve the connection by following the prompts on the page. This will link your Level Infinite and Twitch accounts.
  • Step 4: Watch the livestream for the required time duration and collect your rewards. The names of the collab streamers can be found on the aforementioned official webpage. You can also just browse the Delta Force category page on Twitch and look for streamers who have drops enabled.
Ad

This concludes our guide for getting the Delta Force 1st Anniversary Twitch drops. Do keep in mind that the account linking of Level Infinite and Twitch is a one-and-done process, and there is no need for a repeat for future Delta Force Twitch drops.

Check out the latest Delta Force articles on Sportskeeda:

About the author
Manish Das

Manish Das

Twitter icon

Manish is a Call of Duty writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda, currently in his final year as a BCA student. With a wealth of insight to offer into Call of Duty and the first-person shooter genre, Manish has yielded 350+ stories and garnered close to a million reads in less than two years. His tryst with gaming began ever since he tried out Road Rash in his childhood.

He actively follows developer blogs and official announcements, which allows him to report official news. He also engages with the community on social media to stay updated about the prevailing sentiments. To create comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, Manish turns to the most reliable source — his personal gameplay experiences.

Manish has helped organize esports events in Kolkata, which laid the foundation for his foray into video game journalism. He looks up to two-time TI winner Ana and Call of Duty streamer IceManIssac. He prefers multiplayer titles, but keeps a few single-player games on hand. He harbors a burgeoning love for RPGs — a genre he would also recommend to a gaming skeptic.

Manish would love to dive into Skyrim (from The Elder Scrolls franchise) and explore it first-hand if given the chance, as he is besotted with the game's combat mechanics, arcane spells, and compelling storyline. In his free time, Manish is a voracious reader.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications