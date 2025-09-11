Delta Force Season 6 War Ablaze: All details explored

Delta Force is about to step into its biggest update yet with Season 6: War Ablaze, and this one’s stacked from top to bottom. The new season drops on September 23, 2025, and it isn’t just another round of small tweaks. This is a full-blown content drop that includes a new map, a fresh Operator, fighter jets, console upgrades, new operations, and even a crossover with the Saw franchise.In this article, we run you through everything that matters in Delta Force Season 6 War Ablaze.Everything you need to know about Delta Force Season 6Delta Force Season 6: War Ablaze releases worldwide on September 23, 2025. The rollout is simultaneous across all platforms, so whether you play on PC, console, or mobile, you’ll have access on day one.The showcase addition this season is the new map, Fault. It’s designed as a large-scale Warfare environment set in rocky canyon terrain. Think of wide-open desert ridges with sharp cliffs, broken pathways, and multiple elevations. The verticality here makes positioning a bigger factor than usual, and players will need to adapt quickly.What sets Fault apart from the past maps is that it’s clearly built with air combat in mind. The F-45A jet fighter makes its debut here, marking the first time jets have been added to Delta Force.Every season brings a new Operator, but Raptor is especially interesting because of how much he shifts the flow of combat. Instead of being another damage-heavy character, he’s a Recon specialist, which makes him more about control and support than raw firepower.Here’s Raptor's toolkit in detail:Recon Drone - A small drone that highlights enemies within range. Great for scouting ahead and keeping your team informed.EMP gadget - Disables enemy electronics and gadgets, buying your squad breathing room in fights.Tracker passive - Gives you the ability to notice enemy movement, whether it’s footprints, recently opened containers, or other environmental clues. Perfect for flanking and countering ambushes.Hummingbird Spy Cam - Deploy a small camera that marks enemy players in its vision. It’s destructible, but if the enemy doesn’t notice it, you’ll have constant intel feedback.Console players have been asking for more performance options and War Ablaze finally delivers. The update introduces 120 FPS support on supported hardware like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For now, it’ll be limited to certain maps, but the developers have confirmed more will be optimized in future patches.Read more: Best weapon build codes for Delta ForceOperations are getting an update too. Operation Warden and Operation Raven will be unlocked at the start of the season, adding new mission lines and rewards. These give players more structured goals outside of the typical grind, which is a nice way to keep things fresh.Operations usually tie into the season’s larger theme, so expect both of these to connect back to the War Ablaze narrative and map setting.One of the most surprising reveals is the crossover with the Saw horror franchise. It’s not just a throwaway event, you’ll actually be able to grab themed Operator variants, weapon skins, and cosmetic items inspired by the series.A good portion of the crossover content will be available for free, so you won’t have to spend money just to join in. Like every major update, War Ablaze comes with a new Season Pass. This one’s loaded with cosmetics, skins, and other rewards tied to the new map, Operator, and crossover. If you’re someone who likes working through the pass tier by tier, there’ll be plenty to unlock over the coming months.Also read: Delta Force Season 6 release dateFor more articles on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:DF x Arknights collaboration: Everything you need to knowDelta Force Season 6 War Ablaze release dateDF Break Season Pass: All rewards, and is it worth buying?