The MK47 assault rifle in Delta Force is a new weapon added with Season 6 War Ablaze. Designed and manufactured in the United States, it uses a modified AR-15 platform to accommodate the 7.62x39mm caliber. This weapon is only available to the Engineer class operators in-game. In Season 6, you can unlock the MK47 through two challenge lists for Operations and Warfare.

This article will walk you through how to unlock the MK47 assault rifle in Delta Force for this season and future ones.

Unlocking the MK47 assault rifle in Delta Force Warfare

The weapon unlock challenge can be found in the Season tab of the Events section. It features two lists – one for Operations and another for Warfare. We will take a look at the latter. Here are all the challenges found in-game:

Earn a total of 10,000 Score in Warfare - 40 weapon unlock points

in Warfare - 40 weapon unlock points Earn a total of 30,000 Score in Warfare - 40 weapon unlock points

in Warfare - 40 weapon unlock points Earn a total of 60,000 Score in Warfare - 20 weapon unlock points

Unlocking the MK47 in Warfare (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

As soon as you acquire 100 weapon unlock points by completing these three challenges, you can exchange them for the MK47 assault rifle in Delta Force Warfare.

The points collected for this challenge are cumulative, which means you can play multiple matches, as their combined score will be tallied for this purpose. Once unlocked, the MK47 Assault Rifle will be permanently available for Warfare.

Unlocking the MK47 assault rifle in Delta Force Operations

Unlocking the MK47 assault rifle in Delta Force Operations involves a few additional steps. In this game mode, you must first complete three challenges that reward weapon unlock points similar to Warfare. Here are all the challenges found in-game:

Extract with a total of 300,000 Tekniq alloys - 20 weapon unlock points

alloys - 20 weapon unlock points Extract with a total of 1,000,000 Tekniq alloys - 20 weapon unlock points

Tekniq alloys - 20 weapon unlock points Extract with a total of 3,000,000 Tekniq alloys - 10 weapon unlock points

Challenges for weapon unlock points in Operations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

This list refreshes daily, which means that you must complete it twice to acquire a total of 100 weapon unlock points. Once that amount is reached, head to the Firearm Production section for the next step.

Manufacturing process for the MK47 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

These are the items required to unlock manufacturing permission:

1x Forehead Thermometer

1x Air-Cooled Heat Sink

1x Duct Tape

1x Document Fragment

These items can be found in maps like Layali Grove, Space City, and Zero Dam. You can also purchase these components in the Auction House. Once manufactured, the MK47 is unlocked for Operations in Delta Force.

Unlocking the MK47 assault rifle in future seasons

The unlocking process for Warfare and Operations mentioned above only applies to Delta Force Season 6 War Ablaze. To unlock a weapon after this season has ended, go to the Armory tab and locate the MK47. It will feature a list of three challenges you can complete to acquire the weapon permanently.

