How to play Raptor in Delta Force? Traits and gadgets explained

Raptor in Delta Force is one of the newest additions to Season 6 War Ablaze. He is the third member of the Recon Class and the 12th operator in the game. He employs a small spy camera and his trusty Silver Wing to get visual information about his enemies’ whereabouts. Promoting a slow and methodical playstyle, Raptor's presence is enough to feel his impact.

This article will walk you through Raptor's traits and gadgets and how you can effectively play him in Delta Force.

Raptor in Delta Force: How to unlock

The latest Recon operator in Delta Force, Raptor, can be unlocked at Tier 15 of the War Ablaze Season Pass. Since this is a part of the free rewards track, all players will have access to this operator as soon as they hit Tier 15. However, do note that this method is only applicable during Season 6.

Unlock Raptor from War Ablaze Season Pass (Image via SK Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

After the conclusion of S6 War Ablaze, you must complete a list of three challenges if you intend to unlock the character instead of the above-mentioned way.

Raptor in Delta Force: Gadgets and traits

Raptor in Delta Force comes with three gadgets and one trait, as is the standard with most operators in the game. These three gadgets are as follows:

Wing Cam - Deploys a spy camera on an enemy by targeting them. The camera marks their position at regular intervals . If the enemy is killed, the camera remains in place and continues marking. After a certain duration, enemies can destroy the camera to expose the deployer's position .

- Deploys a spy camera on an enemy by targeting them. The camera marks their position at . If the enemy is killed, the camera and continues marking. After a certain duration, enemies can to expose the . Silver Wing - Deploys a manually controlled drone that marks enemies within its 90m field of view . It can carry and deploy an EMP grenade. Wing Cam can be deployed on enemies marked by the drone. Silver Wing can also self - destruct , dealing minor damage to the enemy and detonating the EMP grenade it is carrying.

- Deploys a that marks enemies within its . It can carry and deploy an EMP grenade. can be deployed on enemies marked by the drone. Silver Wing can also - , dealing to the enemy and it is carrying. EMP Grenade - Throw an EMP grenade that disables enemy operators' electronic equipment. electronic weapon attachments, and sights. The EMP grenade also destroys electronic class gadgets.

Raptor is the twelfth operator in Delta Force (Image via SK Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

Raptor in Delta Force comes with a trait titled Threat Detection. It offers a neat little passive. When an enemy aims at you, an indicator on the edge of your screen will flash, informing you about the threat and the direction. It also allows you to immediately deploy the Wing Cam on them.

Raptor in Delta Force: How to play

Raptor, unlike Luna and Hackclaw, prefers a defensive and slow-paced playstyle. His gadgets are tailor-made to provide valuable information and to spy on enemies and disable enemy team gadgets. Be it Operations or Warfare, a long-range marksman or sniper rifle should be your go-to primary.

Threat Detection passive of Raptor in Delta Force (Image via SK Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

When settling for a sniper's nest, look for high ground and scan areas with your Silver Wing. When you are scoped in and targeting enemies, the Threat Detection trait will inform you about enemies that are targeting you. At this point, the Wing Cam can assist you by locking onto your attacker and giving you a clear idea of their location and point of view.

Raptor is capable of being a strong backline unit who can supply crucial information to his team, help mark enemies with his camera, and apply pressure from range.

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

