Delta Force x Metal Gear Solid collaboration confirmed

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 21, 2025 16:54 GMT
Delta Force x Metal Gear Solid collboration has been confirmed (Image via Team Jade)
Delta Force x Metal Gear Solid collboration has been confirmed (Image via Team Jade)

After weeks of speculation, Delta Force has officially confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater through its X account. The tactical FPS from Team Jade has been gaining massive popularity lately, repeatedly hitting all-time high active player counts on Steam, and fans seem to love the new updates. Considering this, the Snake Eater crossover has the potential to attract even more players to the game.

On that note, here’s what to expect from the upcoming Delta Force x Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater collaboration.

Note: Some parts of this article are based on speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

What to expect from the Delta Force x Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater collaboration

For now, not much has been revealed about this crossover, but based on previous patterns, we have a fair idea of what to expect. The promotional image features Naked Snake, the protagonist of Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater, visible as a reflection in water infested by alligators. The caption reads:

"Naked Snake's in position and ready to infiltrate. DELTA FORCE × METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Collab is confirmed!"
The game has been hosting multiple crossover events lately, including Arknights, Alan Walker, and more. Based on that trend, here's everything that players can expect to be included in the new Metal Gear Solid collaboration:

  • Exclusive character skins
  • Weapon bundles
  • Special challenges
  • Event Pass
  • Twitch Drops

The promotional image also mentions the phrase "commencing operations in Ahsarah," referring to the fictional country in the North African region where Delta Force is set. This suggests that the collaboration might bring some map changes, such as event-specific objectives and modifications to the environment, although that hasn't happened during any of the game's previous crossover events.

That's everything we know about the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater collaboration for DF. For now, players can simply wait for the developers to reveal more details about the event, including the date of its arrival.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

