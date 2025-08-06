  • home icon
  Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration: Double Beat event, rewards, and more

Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration: Double Beat event, rewards, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 06, 2025 08:57 GMT
Double Beats are just around the corner (Image via Garena)
Double Beats are just around the corner (Image via Garena)

The Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration will go live on August 8, 2025, introducing features like Double Beats Event Pass, Free Legendary Appearance Selection Pack, Double Airdrops, Double Beats Challenge, and Double Supplies. The crossover will also feature the artist's latest release, Old Habits.

Read on to learn everything you can expect from the Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration.

Everything you need to know about the Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration

The developer teased the arrival of the Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration via the title's social media account a few weeks ago.

Here are all the features of the Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration:

  • Double Beats Event Pass: With this pass, players can unlock collab-exclusive rewards, such as QJB201 - Old Habits, Alan-Walker-themed avatar, calling cards, and Armament Vouchers x40 by playing both in-game modes and earning points.
  • Free Legendary Appearance Selection Pack: Players can get up to two bundles from Fur Trapper, Order Up, and Alternating Current by playing both in-game modes and completing daily missions.
  • Double Airdrops: In every operations map, two collab-themed airdrop crates will drop. When this happens, players can also find a treasure map that leads them to the Rare Red.
  • Double Beats Challenge: In this challenge, players can team up with friends in Warfare mode and make progress in the reward track to receive bonuses, such as an epic vehicle appearance (M1A4 Tank-Blaze) and many more items.
  • Double Supplies: The crossover will double the Weekly Supplies, allowing players to win more Gear Tickets and Weapon Exp Tokens by playing in-game modes.
What does Tempest do in Delta Force mobile?

Tempest is the latest character in Delta Force mobile's roster. She is skilled with the Combat Roll, Drill Charge, and Emergency Evasion device abilities.

Also known as Claire Ann Byers, the character is a result of an accident that occurred during her surgery, which ended with her receiving a high-tech biomechatronic spine. This gadget is the main source of her energy, as it boosts her strength and stamina, as well as allows her to self-revive.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

