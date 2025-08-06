Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration: Double Beat event, rewards, and more

The Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration will go live on August 8, 2025, introducing features like Double Beats Event Pass, Free Legendary Appearance Selection Pack, Double Airdrops, Double Beats Challenge, and Double Supplies. The crossover will also feature the artist's latest release, Old Habits.Read on to learn everything you can expect from the Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration.Also read: Best Delta Force mobile names for anime loversEverything you need to know about the Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaborationThe developer teased the arrival of the Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration via the title's social media account a few weeks ago.Here are all the features of the Delta Force mobile x Alan Walker collaboration:Double Beats Event Pass: With this pass, players can unlock collab-exclusive rewards, such as QJB201 - Old Habits, Alan-Walker-themed avatar, calling cards, and Armament Vouchers x40 by playing both in-game modes and earning points.Free Legendary Appearance Selection Pack: Players can get up to two bundles from Fur Trapper, Order Up, and Alternating Current by playing both in-game modes and completing daily missions.Double Airdrops: In every operations map, two collab-themed airdrop crates will drop. When this happens, players can also find a treasure map that leads them to the Rare Red.Double Beats Challenge: In this challenge, players can team up with friends in Warfare mode and make progress in the reward track to receive bonuses, such as an epic vehicle appearance (M1A4 Tank-Blaze) and many more items.Double Supplies: The crossover will double the Weekly Supplies, allowing players to win more Gear Tickets and Weapon Exp Tokens by playing in-game modes.Also read: Tempest in Delta Force mobile: All abilities exploredWhat does Tempest do in Delta Force mobile?Tempest is the latest character in Delta Force mobile's roster. She is skilled with the Combat Roll, Drill Charge, and Emergency Evasion device abilities.Also known as Claire Ann Byers, the character is a result of an accident that occurred during her surgery, which ended with her receiving a high-tech biomechatronic spine. This gadget is the main source of her energy, as it boosts her strength and stamina, as well as allows her to self-revive.Also read: Best funny names for Delta Force mobile playersMore articles related to Delta Force Mobile by Sportskeeda:Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign: Everything you need to knowCan you play Delta Force mobile on multiple devices?Does Delta Force mobile have a campaign mode?Is Delta Force mobile free-to-play?Is Delta Force mobile cross-platform?