Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign: Everything you need to know

Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign is a story mode where players go through seven challenging chapters, each unlocked when they finish the missions of the previous ones. In this mode, gamers must gather their four-player squad and fight as a team. They can also choose their class and loadout for their gear combinations.

In the Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign, players progress by focusing on mission objectives. For this, they must ensure their action aligns with the task at hand.

Everything you need to know about the Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign

Unfortunately, the Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign isn't currently available in the game's mobile version. However, the developer could make it available in the future.

How to download

The Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign requires approximately 35 GB of storage on the user's device. Players can download it from the Black Hawk Down tab in-game.

Story overview

Black Hawk Down's story unfolds through seven chapters. Here are the main highlights of each of them:

Chapter 1 - Irene: Players must push forward in the city, eliminating all adversaries at the landing point and making it to the meeting site. They must then detain all of Aidid's advisors and signal a convoy for help. Until they arrive, they must hold off the militia.

Players must push forward in the city, eliminating all adversaries at the landing point and making it to the meeting site. They must then detain all of Aidid's advisors and signal a convoy for help. Until they arrive, they must hold off the militia. Chapter 2 - The Fuse: The task in this chapter is to evacuate all the wounded stuck in the turmoil of the war. Players must eliminate any threat that hinders the evacuation.

The task in this chapter is to evacuate all the wounded stuck in the turmoil of the war. Players must eliminate any threat that hinders the evacuation. Chapter 3 - Black Hawk Down: Things take an unexpected turn when an ally's helicopter crashes. The task here is to rush to the site, aid all the wounded, and provide emergency support.

Chapter 4 - Lost Convoy: The capture mission is obstructed in this chapter. The new objective is to escort a critical convoy through an enemy-controlled area. Players can expect fierce firefight resistance from the enemy at every turn in this mission.

The capture mission is obstructed in this chapter. The new objective is to escort a critical convoy through an enemy-controlled area. Players can expect fierce firefight resistance from the enemy at every turn in this mission. Chapter 5 - Valor: As per intel, another helicopter has been shot down. Two brave snipers step up to evacuate the survivors. Players must join them in the task.

As per intel, another helicopter has been shot down. Two brave snipers step up to evacuate the survivors. Players must join them in the task. Chapter 6 - N.S.D.Q: Rescue convoys finally arrive as dusk hits the sky. The mission here is to gather scattered soldiers and guide them back to safety.

Rescue convoys finally arrive as dusk hits the sky. The mission here is to gather scattered soldiers and guide them back to safety. Chapter 7 - Mogadishu Marathon: Players must follow the extraction convoy on foot through all the enemy-infested regions, fighting their way out of the danger.

