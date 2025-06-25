Tempest in Delta Force mobile: All abilities explored

Tempest in Delta Force mobile is a new character set to arrive in the upcoming season. All information about this operator has been revealed solely via its trailer released on the title's official social media accounts.
Also known as Claire Ann Byers, she is a result of a mishap that occurred during her surgery, ultimately granting her a high-tech biomechatronic spine. Tempest in Delta Force mobile is an assault operator who exhibits multiple skills. Read on to learn more.
Everything you need to know about Tempest in Delta Force mobile
Here are all the abilities of Tempest in Delta Force mobile:
Trait: Combat Roll
Combat Roll allows Tempest to trigger her auxiliary spine, boosting her core strength and ultimately letting her swiftly roll in multiple directions. Furthermore, knocking down enemies in this state reduces the skill's cooldown.
Gadget: Drill Charge
With Drill Charge, Tempest throws a drill that breaks hard surfaces. It also releases conductive powder and electric currents that penetrate covers, disarming foes and briefly paralyzing them.
Tactical Gear: Emergency Evasion device
With this gear, Tempest installs a gas tank that launches a safety rope anchor point. Upon activation or taking fatal damage, it pulls her back to the anchor point.
If she's knocked down during this, Tempest can activate her auxiliary spinal defibrillator to self-revive. However, she can do so just once a match. The safety rope also triggers suspension mode when the operator falls a certain distance.
All operators in Delta Force mobile
Here are all operators besides the imminent Tempest in Delta Force mobile:
- Uluru: Serves as an engineer, meaning they help in cutting through fences, repairing vehicles, or constructing defenses.
- Hackclaw: Serves as a recon, meaning they have access to the radio and can use Respawn Beacons in Havoc Warfare mode.
- Vyron: Serves as an assault operator and has a quick aiming movement speed.
- D-Wolf: Serves as an assault operator and is equipped with a Triple Blaster and a Smoke Grenade.
- Luna: Serves as a recon and is equipped with Volt Arrow and Frag Grenade, which allows them to inflict electric damage, bleed enemies over time, and break enemies' line of sight.
- Stinger: Serves as a supporter who rescues allies faster than other characters.
- Shepherd: Serves as an engineer and is equipped with Frag Grenade and Sonic Trap gadgets.
