Tempest in Delta Force mobile: All abilities explored

Tempest in Delta Force mobile is a new character set to arrive in the upcoming season. All information about this operator has been revealed solely via its trailer released on the title's official social media accounts.

Also known as Claire Ann Byers, she is a result of a mishap that occurred during her surgery, ultimately granting her a high-tech biomechatronic spine. Tempest in Delta Force mobile is an assault operator who exhibits multiple skills. Read on to learn more.

Everything you need to know about Tempest in Delta Force mobile

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here are all the abilities of Tempest in Delta Force mobile:

Trait: Combat Roll

Combat Roll allows Tempest to trigger her auxiliary spine, boosting her core strength and ultimately letting her swiftly roll in multiple directions. Furthermore, knocking down enemies in this state reduces the skill's cooldown.

Also read: Can you play Delta Force mobile on multiple devices?

Gadget: Drill Charge

With Drill Charge, Tempest throws a drill that breaks hard surfaces. It also releases conductive powder and electric currents that penetrate covers, disarming foes and briefly paralyzing them.

Tactical Gear: Emergency Evasion device

With this gear, Tempest installs a gas tank that launches a safety rope anchor point. Upon activation or taking fatal damage, it pulls her back to the anchor point.

If she's knocked down during this, Tempest can activate her auxiliary spinal defibrillator to self-revive. However, she can do so just once a match. The safety rope also triggers suspension mode when the operator falls a certain distance.

Also read: Does Delta Force mobile have a campaign mode?

All operators in Delta Force mobile

Expand Tweet

Here are all operators besides the imminent Tempest in Delta Force mobile:

Uluru: Serves as an engineer, meaning they help in cutting through fences, repairing vehicles, or constructing defenses.

Serves as an engineer, meaning they help in cutting through fences, repairing vehicles, or constructing defenses. Hackclaw: Serves as a recon, meaning they have access to the radio and can use Respawn Beacons in Havoc Warfare mode.

Serves as a recon, meaning they have access to the radio and can use Respawn Beacons in Havoc Warfare mode. Vyron: Serves as an assault operator and has a quick aiming movement speed.

Serves as an assault operator and has a quick aiming movement speed. D-Wolf: Serves as an assault operator and is equipped with a Triple Blaster and a Smoke Grenade.

Serves as an assault operator and is equipped with a Triple Blaster and a Smoke Grenade. Luna: Serves as a recon and is equipped with Volt Arrow and Frag Grenade, which allows them to inflict electric damage, bleed enemies over time, and break enemies' line of sight.

Serves as a recon and is equipped with Volt Arrow and Frag Grenade, which allows them to inflict electric damage, bleed enemies over time, and break enemies' line of sight. Stinger: Serves as a supporter who rescues allies faster than other characters.

Serves as a supporter who rescues allies faster than other characters. Shepherd: Serves as an engineer and is equipped with Frag Grenade and Sonic Trap gadgets.

Also read: Is Delta Force mobile free-to-play?

More articles related to Delta Force mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More