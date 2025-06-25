  • home icon
Tempest in Delta Force mobile: All abilities explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Jun 25, 2025 07:33 GMT
Tempest is coming with the new season! (Image via Team Jade)
Tempest is coming with the new season! (Image via Team Jade)

Tempest in Delta Force mobile is a new character set to arrive in the upcoming season. All information about this operator has been revealed solely via its trailer released on the title's official social media accounts.

Also known as Claire Ann Byers, she is a result of a mishap that occurred during her surgery, ultimately granting her a high-tech biomechatronic spine. Tempest in Delta Force mobile is an assault operator who exhibits multiple skills. Read on to learn more.

Everything you need to know about Tempest in Delta Force mobile

Here are all the abilities of Tempest in Delta Force mobile:

Trait: Combat Roll

Combat Roll allows Tempest to trigger her auxiliary spine, boosting her core strength and ultimately letting her swiftly roll in multiple directions. Furthermore, knocking down enemies in this state reduces the skill's cooldown.

Gadget: Drill Charge

With Drill Charge, Tempest throws a drill that breaks hard surfaces. It also releases conductive powder and electric currents that penetrate covers, disarming foes and briefly paralyzing them.

Tactical Gear: Emergency Evasion device

With this gear, Tempest installs a gas tank that launches a safety rope anchor point. Upon activation or taking fatal damage, it pulls her back to the anchor point.

If she's knocked down during this, Tempest can activate her auxiliary spinal defibrillator to self-revive. However, she can do so just once a match. The safety rope also triggers suspension mode when the operator falls a certain distance.

All operators in Delta Force mobile

Here are all operators besides the imminent Tempest in Delta Force mobile:

  • Uluru: Serves as an engineer, meaning they help in cutting through fences, repairing vehicles, or constructing defenses.
  • Hackclaw: Serves as a recon, meaning they have access to the radio and can use Respawn Beacons in Havoc Warfare mode.
  • Vyron: Serves as an assault operator and has a quick aiming movement speed.
  • D-Wolf: Serves as an assault operator and is equipped with a Triple Blaster and a Smoke Grenade.
  • Luna: Serves as a recon and is equipped with Volt Arrow and Frag Grenade, which allows them to inflict electric damage, bleed enemies over time, and break enemies' line of sight.
  • Stinger: Serves as a supporter who rescues allies faster than other characters.
  • Shepherd: Serves as an engineer and is equipped with Frag Grenade and Sonic Trap gadgets.

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

