Delta Force Season 6 details leaked: Everything we know so far

Delta Force Season 6 details have been leaked a few weeks ahead of the season's release. As per @LeakersOnDF on X, a new Warfare map, vehicles, operators' kit, and weapons are on the horizon. Upon assessing the Delta Force 2025 Roadmap, the leaks check almost all the boxes regarding upcoming content.In this article, we will explore all the Delta Force Season 6 leaked details.Note: This article is based on leaks by a reliable source @LeakersOnDF. Take all the information with a pinch of salt.All leaked details of Delta Force Season 6 War AblazeTwo brand new weaponsDuring Delta Force Season 6 War Ablaze, Team Jade will introduce a new assault rifle and a completely new lever-action rifle. Here are both weapons with their ammunition types:MK47 Assault Rifle: uses 7.62x39mm ammoLever-Action Rifle: uses .45-70 Govt ammoWhile the assault rifle is a weapon type already present and quite popular in Delta Force, the Lever-Action Rifle will introduce a brand new mechanic to the game's inventory.New operator &quot;Raptor&quot; abilities leakedThe latest operator introduced in War Ablaze belongs to the Recon class, as showcased in the official post from Delta Force. Recent leaks have shared the following details regarding its abilities.Raptor Drone (Tactical Gadget): Players will release a manually controlled drone that can mark enemies within a 90m radius of the drone's vision. This drone can also carry and drop EMPs.EMP (Throwable): Throw an EMP that can disable enemy operator electronic gadgets and destroy nearby class gadgets. Electronic weapon attachments and optics will also stop working.Tracker (Passive): Players can detect fresh footprints that are left behind. Aiming down sights on footprints or opened containers will provide information on the enemy operator, their equipment, and location.Hummingbird Spy Cam (Ultimate): Deploy a spy cam by aiming at enemies within close range. This cam will mark enemies' positions at an interval for a total of five times. These cameras can manually spy on enemies during their operation phase. After a time, enemies can destroy this cam to get the directional position of the Raptop player who deployed it.Upcoming Recon class operator &quot;Raptor&quot; (Image via TiMi Studio Group)Brand new Warfare MapA brand new map titled &quot;Fault&quot; is being introduced in Delta Force Season 6 War Ablaze, as per the official X post. This map will feature a design set within chasms and rocky terrains. &quot;Fault&quot; will feature all sorts of vehicles, both land and aerial. The latter of which is getting a new addition in the upcoming season.@LeakersOnDF posted a layout of this upcoming map, which showcases a design filled with winding canyons and rough terrain.Brand new vehicle being addedFollowing much anticipation, jets are being introduced in Delta Force Season 6. The upcoming map &quot;Fault&quot; will debut the &quot;F45A Jet Fighter&quot;, which can be flown freely in the skies of the brand new map. This aircraft will bring machine guns and rockets in its arsenal to rain down hellfire on its foes.@LeakersOnDF shared the following images of this upcoming addition.Also read: Delta Force will feature Keyboard and Mouse support for consoles, devs confirmThis concludes our coverage of all the latest leaks regarding Season 6 in Delta Force. Additional information, such as lobby background update, new season pass, and cosmetics, is expected to be revealed as we approach the season release later this month.For more news on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:DF x Arknights collaboration: Everything you need to knowDelta Force Season 6 War Ablaze release dateDF Break Season Pass: All rewards, and is it worth buying?