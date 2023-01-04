Destiny 2 data miner admits to trolling community with fake subscription news

For games like Destiny 2, data miners play a very important role. They go through innumerable lines of code to uncover hidden secrets with respect to content that is scheduled to come into the game. The credibility of a data miner always depends upon the information they provide and how accurate that information is.

However, in a recent turn of events, a certain data miner within the Destiny 2 community posted some information that spread like wildfire. This information left most Guardians distraught and worried about the fate of the game itself, following which the individuals apologized for the same. But what was this information?

Destiny 2 data miners apologize after "fake" information regarding a subscription service in the Lightfall expansion

A few days back, data miners revealed that Bungie was planning to implement an alleged subscription service with the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion. Revealed first on their Discord server, it wasn't too long before the information spilled out, sending the community into a frenzy.

While a certain part of the community was okay with having a subscription-based service, many players were against the idea. However, the data miners finally revealed on their Discord that the information was false and it was a prank.

They added that there wasn't any malicious intent behind this prank of theirs. They also mentioned that the information is related to the current season, in this case, the Season of the Seraph is the only thing that can be data mined.

The fallout from this incident can be looked at from two separate perspectives. The first issue is this: a major part of the community depends a lot on data miners for information about upcoming content in Destiny 2. Now, with this incident coming to light, it will take a lot of work to rely on the information brought forward by data miners. Not all data miners have been providing fake information; it's just that one such incident is enough to doubt the information coming from leaks.

Secondly, the data miner in question stated that only information pertaining to the current season can be data mined. This puts a huge question mark on the credibility of the data miners who tend to reveal information about the upcoming seasons of Destiny 2.

Alternatively, now that this incident has managed to hurt the integrity of the data miners, the community might take everything they see about forthcoming updates with a grain of salt. Yes, it's been a while since Bungie added secret missions like the Whisper of the Worm. The developers have also promised that they will be including some more secrets to the game moving forward. The community would probably have a better chance of discovering these secrets themselves, rather than receiving information from a data miner on social media.

This does bring up the question of whether data miners are a boon or a bane to any live-service gaming community. There is no definite answer to that question because it all boils down to how everyone looks at the issue. Some see it as a boon, while others see it as a bane.

