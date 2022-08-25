Destiny 2 finally receives Fortnite-themed cosmetics: All skins, prices, and more

The Destiny 2 x Fortnite collaboration broke the internet when it was announced. All this time, characters from different universes were featured in Fortnite. This was the first time the opposite was happening.

Although some characters from Destiny 2's universe have joined Fortnite's ranks as well, the fact that characters from Epic Games' popular battle royale are being featured in a different game took the entire community by storm.

This announcement comes after Destiny 2 made it to the Epic Games Store. It's assumed that Bungie's flagship looter shooter being made available on the Epic Games Store was also a part of this collaboration. That said, here's a quick rundown of all the Fortnite cosmetics that have made it to the Last City.

Fortnite skins in Destiny 2: Name, price, and more

As mentioned above, there are three Fortnite skins that are being sold in the Eververse Store right now. While they are known as Drift, Black Knight, and Omega Knight in Fortnite, they have different names in Destiny 2. Moreover, each skin is for a specific class as well.

Here is the list of skins and their respective subclasses:

Painted Kitsune - Warlocks

Knightly Noire - Titans

Eternal Vengeance - Hunters

That being said, each cosmetic item will be sold for 1,500 Silver each. These are universal armor cosmetics and can be fitted on any Legendary armor in the game. However, the cosmetics are class-specific, meaning the Warlock cosmetics can only be equipped on Warlock armor. The same goes for the other classes as well.

Destiny 2 cosmetics in Fortnite

As a part of the collaboration, some members of the Vanguard will be seen in Fortnite. The skins have gone live already, and it isn't a surprise to see that Zavala has made it to the Loop. Alongside Zavala, Ikora Rey, the leader of the Hidden, and the Exo Stranger, have also found their way to the island.

Loopers can get their hands on these skins in the Fortnite Item Shop, with each costing around 1,500 V-Bucks. However, all three skins are sold in a bundle that's priced at 2,700 V-Bucks. A glider and a three different pickaxes are sold in a separate bundle that's priced at 1,800 V-Bucks

Interestingly enough, the pickaxes are three swords from Destiny 2, as follows:

The Lament

Black Talon

Crownsplitter

The Crownsplitter and the Black Talon pickaxes are priced at 500 V-Bucks each, but The Lament is priced at 800 V-Bucks.

That said, it will be interesting to see how long these cosmetics will remain in their respective in-game item stores. Overall, fans are very happy with this collaboration. Moreover, this is a lovely way to get gamers to try out both these games.

In light of the joint venture, the current week in Destiny 2 is free. Gamers will be able to play all the expansions in the game at no cost, if they download it from the Epic Games Store. Those who get the title from there within the next week will also receive the 30th Anniversary pack for free.

