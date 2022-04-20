Destiny 2 hotfix 4.0.1 additional patch notes: Weapon sandbox changes, Vow of the Disciple and more 

Hotfix version 4.0.1 of Destiny 2 has finally been released alongside the weekly reset on April 19. Players are busy with the Master variant of Vow of the Disciple raid, as completing the acquisition encounter grants an Adept weapon. Amidst all this, the patch notes are now clearer to the community.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.0.1 should restart their console and try downloading the update.



Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: Destiny 2 maintenance is complete.Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.0.1 should restart their console and try downloading the update.Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi… Destiny 2 maintenance is complete. Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.0.1 should restart their console and try downloading the update. Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi…

After the reset took place on April 19, the company posted a blog post on its website which lists all the changes in detail. While last week's TWAB did mention a few things, there were still a few pointers that needed to be mentioned separately. The following article lists the essential changes and fixes done in patch 4.0.1.

Hotfix 4.0.1 and weapon changes in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 9 (April 19)

All the activity and weapon changes that were applied to Destiny 2's sandbox are as follows.

1) Activities

The Wellspring: Attack

Wellspring Attack (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue that could cause teams to incorrectly wipe on PED difficulty during the ritual disruption phase of Attack if they completed the objective with only a few seconds left on the clock.

Added failsafe to all carry objects in the ritual and boss phases so that they respawn in a reachable location if they are never picked up in 30 seconds. This should unblock the activity if they somehow spawn or fall out of bounds.

Altar of Reflection

Fixed an issue where the Altar of Reflection was not appearing, blocking players from completing the Evidence board quest: Report: ALTAR-REFLECT.

Lost Sectors

Fixed an issue where Rare (blue) engrams were dropping from PED Lost Sector chests.

Vow of the Disciple

Exhibition encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where players could bring relics from the Exhibition.

Fixed places where players could go out of the environment.

Fixed an issue where the resonant shard timer would not decrement.

Fixed an issue where Symmetrical Energy triumph would trigger inconsistently.

Fixed an issue where Rhulk would not transition back to his initial phase.

Fixed an issue where players could have one of Rhulk's weak spots open prematurely by depositing Emanating Force late in the encounter loop.

Fixed an issue where Caretaker could be permanently stunned before the damage phase.

Fixed an issue where players could spread Leeching Force and charge it simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where The Caretaker's dynamic health threshold UI would not consistently display for all players.

Throne World (free roam)

Throne World (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where runes could appear before activating deep sight, and couldn't be revealed again if a player didn't complete the puzzle from the first try.

Fixed an issue where the material node in the Miasma bubble was not appearing.

Fixed an issue where players could duplicate the Resonant Charge carry an object.

Fixed issue with available lucent executioner not rotating out of Flourescent Canal.

Fixed issue with qualichor pursuit auto-completing reward step.

Gambit

Gambit armor set (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where stacking the Primeval Slayer buff also ramped up super recharge to larger than intended rates.

Fixed an issue where players could spawn into maps, early by defeating themselves in the ready room.

Fixed an issue where players would often see an empty box next to an enemy player's name while invading.

Fixed an issue where placing Titan barricade through Allied invasion portal could disable said portals.

PsiOps

Fixed an issue where revives did not award points for scoring.

Fixed an issue where sometimes enemies didn't spawn after entering the Dark Forest area.

Trials of Osiris

Lighthouse (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where Adept weapons were dropping for wins past 7 on Passage of Confidence without first requiring a Flawless ticket.

Once players have gone Flawless in any given week, they now have a chance at earning Adept weapon drops on any Trials ticket that has earned 7 or more wins while the Flawless Pool is active, regardless of loss counts.

2) Sandbox

Weapons

Enclave (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where the Eyes of Tomorrow rocket launcher was not tracking as intended and would sometimes kill the wielder.

Fixed an issue where the "Empirical Evidence" sidearm was less stable than intended.

Fixed an issue where the "Explosive Personality" grenade launcher was showing the wrong RPM on the crafting screen.

Fixed an issue where the "Adaptive Munitions" perk would no longer increment when the target had a weakened debuff.

The damage bonus of the "Bait and Switch" perk has increased from 20% to 35%.

Fixed an issue where grounded sword light attacks off the edge could be looped until the player runs out of ammo, letting the player move long distances through the air.

Fixed an issue where Divinity exotic weapon has two kill tracker columns.

Weapon crafting

Weapon crafting (Image via Destiny 2)

Adjusted Enhance Chain Reaction and Enhanced Field Prep to provide benefits to more archetypes.

Added Deepsight Resonance extraction option that focuses on the Neutral element.

Added a consumable item that allows viewing of element counts. Acquired from relic conduit.

Fixed an issue where the Father's Sins Wellspring Sniper Rifle didn't initialize the Kill Tracker as active on crafting the weapon.

DestinyTracker❓ @destinytrack



Bungie describes it as “a combat-focused build and progress system.”



"You can make all the weapons of the Throne World, new raid weapons and seasonal weapons".



Source: D2 ~ Showcase 2021 #TheWitchQueen Reminder: Weapon Crafting is coming to Destiny 2 in a few weeks!Bungie describes it as “a combat-focused build and progress system.”"You can make all the weapons of the Throne World, new raid weapons and seasonal weapons".Source: D2 ~ Showcase 2021 #Destiny2 Reminder: Weapon Crafting is coming to Destiny 2 in a few weeks!Bungie describes it as “a combat-focused build and progress system.”"You can make all the weapons of the Throne World, new raid weapons and seasonal weapons".Source: D2 ~ Showcase 2021 #Destiny2 #TheWitchQueen https://t.co/mhENIPbA9Q

Bungie did apply a pretty extensive update, considering how Destiny 2 Season 16 is right in its mid-period. Players will have to download an additional 867 MB worth of data to apply all the changes mentioned in this article. For more information on 4.0.1, players can head to: https://www.bungie.net/en/Explore/Detail/News/51249

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul