Destiny 2 K1 Communion Lost Sector guide: Available rewards, location, modifiers, loot, and more 

The Destiny 2 reset on November 14 has brought the K1 Communion Lost Sector into the spotlight. Players can run both Legend and Master versions of this mini-dungeon, which will throw in a few formidable enemies and modifiers. However, at the end of the road, there are Exotics and other rewards for everyone.

K1 Communion is located on the Moon, which was introduced with the Shadowkeep expansion. Players can find this Lost Sector near the Anchor of Light, as both Legend and Master versions hold different enemies and modifiers in each of them.

The following article will explain everything you need to know about the K1 Communion Lost Sector before the weekly reset.

Disclaimer: A complete guide to the Lost Sector calendar for November can be found here.

Destiny 2 Lost Sector guide for November 14: K1 Communion (Season 18)

1) Loot

Osmiomancy Gloves (Image via Destiny 2)

After completing either the Legend or the Master version of the Lost Sector, you will have a chance to get Exotic gauntlets for your equipped class. Each Exotic drop at the end prioritizes the ones you don't own and drops with random stats. If you happen to own all Exotics, then the gears with the most chances of dropping include:

Osmiomancy Gloves for Warlocks.

Necrotic Grip for Warlocks.

Nothing Manacles for Warlocks.

Athrys' Embrace for Hunters.

Renewal Grasps for Hunters.

Caliban's Hand for Hunters.

No Backup Plans for the Titans.

Icefall Mantle for Titans.

Point Contact Cannon Brace for Titans.

Second Chance for the Titans.

Typically, completing the Lost Sector with a Platinum tier will earn you the most chance of getting an Exotic drop. Running a Masters difficulty in 1600 also increases the drop chance.

2) Modifiers

K1 Communion Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, each difficulty holds different modifiers and several enemies. Hence, for Legend, you will face Solar burn, Locked Equipment, Match Game, extra shields, and Arach-NO. However, Masters difficulty is similar to Legend, with the added modifier Famine alongside more Champion enemies.

Arach-NO spawns a web mine at the feet of Vandals upon death, and Famine reduces the chance of ammunition dropping significantly.

3) Enemy counts

Last boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Similar to modifiers, the count of enemies inside each difficulty also varies. With Legend difficulty, you can expect the following number of shields and Champion enemies:

2 Void shields and 1 Solar shield.

2 Overload and 3 Barrier Champions.

The following numbers are for the Master K1 Communion:

1 Solar shield.

6 Overload and 4 Barrier Champions.

The final boss is Nightmare of Rizaahn, The Lost, a Fallen Captain. Hence, expect them to move around the arena and enter the immune phases.

5) Recommended gears

Arbalest (Image via Destiny 2)

The best Exotics to counter Champions would be the Wish Ender, simply because it is a primary weapon. However, Arbalest is still considered the top option in most players' books. Legendary Kinetic Snipers can be a decent pick with Anti Barrier mods, alongside Solar Bows such as Ticuu's Divination as Overload and Solar.

Since K1 Communion is Void burn, having a grenade built with Vortex or even Axion Bolts won't be a bad idea.

