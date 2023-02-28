Destiny 2 Lightfall Error code weasel: Possible fixes, causes, and more

After months of waiting, Destiny 2 Lightfall has finally gone live. Given that many players are trying to log in simultaneously, it's not unnatural to see the servers run into a few errors.

Error codes keep popping up every now and then, with the weasel error code being one of the most annoying of them. Although this is a network error, it could happen either on the client's or server's end. Here are some possible fixes whenever players come across the weasel error code in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

How to fix the weasel error code in Destiny 2 Lightfall

According to the official Bungie help website, the weasel error code appears whenever a general network error occurs. The following fixes should help you troubleshoot the issue on your end:

Switch to a wired connection if it's possible. Poor Wi-Fi signals are often the cause of the weasel error code, so this step should solve the issue in most cases.

If this doesn't work, you should try restarting all your network devices. While you're restarting them, restart your PC as well.

The weasel error code also appears if you're logged into the same account from multiple devices. So if you're logged into the game on multiple devices, you should log out of all of them and then log into your account on just one device.

These three steps should help you resolve the weasel error code in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Check for possible solutions on the official Bungie forums if the steps don't work. There's also a chance that some server error might be causing the weasel error. In such cases, information pertaining to the same should be available on the Bungie Help Twitter page itself.

A similar incident happened during Season of Plunder when a server outage caused the weasel error code to appear for several players. Although Bungie was quite prompt in fixing it, this is just one instance where server-side errors could cause such an issue. Given the hype surrounding the new expansion, these errors often hamper the overall experience.

Why is there so much hype surrounding Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the penultimate expansion in the Light vs Darkness saga. Although the game won't end with this expansion, storyline-wise, the Vanguard is heading toward their doom.

As the name suggests, things aren't looking that great for the Traveler either. There's a high chance that the Great Machine won't survive the onslaught on the Witness and the Black Fleet. It's unclear how things will pan out, with the Vanguard dealing with the invasion on two fronts; one on Earth and one on Neomuna. Calus is back in a new avatar and will launch an onslaught along with the Shadow Legion on the hidden city of Neomuna.

Although his allegiance is towards the Witness at present, no one can say what trickery the disgraced Cabal Emperor Calus has up his sleeve. The expansion and the Season of Defiance have just gone live, and it'll be interesting to see how everything progresses over the upcoming seasons.

Poll : 0 votes