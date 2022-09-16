Destiny 2 Lost Sector guide for Bunker E15: Rewards, modifiers, and more (September 15 to 16) 

The recent daily reset in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has a new set of rewards in the Lost Sector department. From the reset of September 15 to 16, players of all three classes — Hunter, Titan, and Warlock — will be able to get Exotic Gauntlets. However, there are a few conditions to this.

The Lost Sector available today (September 15) is the Bunker E15 from Europa. This was introduced with the Beyond Light expansion and had some core aspects of the main quest tied to it. Players will encounter a lot of Vex enemies and a few Fallens here, alongside modifiers that make them more powerful.

The following section will guide gamers through the Bunker E15 Lost Sector, its rewards, enemies, and how to easily complete it on the highest difficulty.

Bunker E15 Lost Sector guide in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (September 15 to 16)

Location and modifiers

To locate the Bunker E15 Lost Sector, go to your Destinations tab and open up Europa. On the given day, you will see a special icon on the northern part of the map, right where Eventide Ruins is. You can normally fast travel to this location from anywhere in the system.

Waypoint to the Lost Sector in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

However, if you do not see a fast travel waypoint leading here, the reason is you do not have the Beyond Light campaign completed. The waypoint gets added automatically after you finish the expansion campaign. To make things easier, you can click on the special Lost Sector icon on the map and follow the objective marker.

Modifiers of Bunker E15 in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Modifiers for today include Barrier and Overload Champions, alongside Void elemental shields and burns, alongside Shocker. Burns in Lost Sectors mean 50% in both outgoing and incoming damage. Moreover, Shocker allows Vex goblins to spawn Arc pools upon defeat.

Destiny 2 builds

Le Monarque is going to be the best weapon in your loadout for this Lost Sector. It consists of intrinsic Overload and is strong against Void shields. That said, you can utilize Machine Guns here as well since the Season 18 artifact has an Overload mod tied to the weapon type. Corrective Measure can be a great gun here too.

For Anti Barrier, always use Auto Rifles as they can be reliable and offer continuous damage output. However, you can only use the Scout Rifle if that weapon has the Explosive Payload on it.

Surge Detonators mod from artifact (Image via Bungie)

In the subclass department, you can choose Arc and pair it with the Overload grenade mod this season. Titan's Cuirass with Striker, Warlock's Geomag with Chaos Reach, and Hunter's Gathering Storm are great supers to use for making quick work of elites and bosses.

If you're running the Legend difficulty at 1570, the number of Void shielded enemies will be nine, alongside four Overload Champions and one Barrier Champion. However, in Master difficulty at 1600, the number of Void shields increases to 10, alongside Barriers to two.

Typically, defeating all Champions and achieving a solo Platinum completion in Destiny 2 increases the drop chance of an Exotic armor piece. The rewards include Exotic Gauntlets for all classes, including Icefall Mantle, Necrotic Grip, Athrys' Embrace, and more.

