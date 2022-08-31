Destiny 2 Mindbender's Ambition: How to get, god roll guide, and more

Destiny 2 has a complete arsenal of vaulted gears, most of which were considered the best in the game at the time. Pinnacles such as The Recluse, Mountaintop, Randy's Throwing Knife, and plenty more from different activities have been made useless by Bungie since the start of the Year 4 expansion. However, most of these weapons return slowly but surely with time.

One of these weapons is Mindbender's Ambition, which was once considered the game's best PvP Shotgun. With narrow barrels paired with perks such as Quickdraw and Full Choke, shutting down enemies from a distance was a piece of cake for those who owned the god roll.

Kimber Prime @KimberPrime NF weapon this week is Mindbender's Ambition (Lightblade is the NF) NF weapon this week is Mindbender's Ambition (Lightblade is the NF) https://t.co/SHcPUMlxdU

Many agree that a Destiny 2 weapon depends greatly on how it feels while in use. Although the perks have been toned down a bit in Season 18, the weapon is very much worth getting even today, solely because of how it feels.

Mindbender's Ambition guide in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (2022)

1) How to acquire the weapon

Lightblade final boss (Image via Bungie)

Mindbender's Ambition has returned to the loot pool and can be acquired by running the Lighblade Nightfall in the ongoing week from August 30 to September 6. Since the Grandmaster variant of the Nightfall Strikes is not available, the Adept version of the weapon is.

However, three separate stages of the same Strike are available for everyone now. The reward pool for each stage and their recommended power requirements are as follows:

Hero (1540): Uncommon Nightfall weapon.

Legend (1570): Common Nightfall weapon.

Master (1600): Common Nightfall weapon.

The best option is to run the Legend and Master variants of the Strikes for a greater chance of obtaining the weapon.

2) God rolls

PvP god roll for Mindbender's Ambition (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Mindbender's Ambition is an Aggressive Framed Shotgun recommended for PvP usage in Destiny 2. It fires pellet shots, which can be tweaked further using multiple perks. However, pellet shotguns are not recommended in PvE, except for melee builds that can be paired with perks such as One-Two Punch.

Thankfully, the current version of Mindbender does come with One-Two Punch and multiple other surprising perks that make it a viable weapon in PvE. The best perk combinations one should follow in this weapon for PvP are as follows:

Full Choke for tightened barrel and reduced pallet spread.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Threat Detector for increased Reload, Stability, and Handling after one or multiple enemies appear within 15 meters.

Swashbuckler for increased damage based on weapon or melee kill. Weapon kills grant 6% damage, adding up to 33% at maximum stack with each kill. Melee kill can instantly grant the maximum stack of damage bonus to the weapon.

Fragile Focus is also a great perk instead of Swashbuckler, as the former grants a bonus Range until the wielder takes damage. A combination of Leads from Gold and One-Two Punch for PvE can be great for Titan and Hunter melee builds. Pugilist and Incandescent is another great PvE combination for Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 load-outs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi