Destiny 2 Roar of the Bear: How to get, god rolls, and more (2023)

Rocket Launchers are some of the strongest weapons that players can come across in Destiny 2. They have different archetypes that affect their overall damage output.

Rocket Launchers have two very specific uses in Destiny 2. Players can either use it to clear ads in a room, or they can use it during boss DPS phases.

If players come across this weapon with appropriate rolls, they can use this weapon for both scenarios. That said, here's a breakdown of how to can get the Roar of the Bear, along with the rolls to look out for.

How to get the Roar of the Bear in Destiny 2?

The Roar of the Bear is one of the few weapons associated with the Iron Banner. There are two specific ways in which you can get this weapon. It drops randomly from the Iron Banner engrams.

Everytime players gain a reputation rank with Lord Saladin, they will receive an Iron Banner engram. They can then decrypt these engrams with Master Rahool, the Cryptarch at the Tower.

The only other way to get this weapon is by unlocking it on Lord Saladin's reward track. Players will have to make their way all the way up to Rank 16 in order to unlock this weapon. That concludes the ways in which it can be obtained, but what are the rolls to look out for?

Destiny 2 Roar of the Bear god rolls

Since Rocket Launchers are rarely used in PvP activities, all the god rolls are usually focused at making the weapon perform well in PvE activities. That said, here are the ones players need to take into account.

The Roar of the Bear is a Rocket Launcher with a High Impact frame in Destiny 2. The projectiles that this weapon fires are comparatively slower but they hit hard, and it's more accurate when stationary. To further stabilize it and to make it more lethal, players will need to look for:

Barrel: Linear Compensator (Increased projectile velocity, stability and blast radius)

Linear Compensator (Increased projectile velocity, stability and blast radius) Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds (Increases the speed of the projectile)

High-Velocity Rounds (Increases the speed of the projectile) Perk 1: Ambitious Assassin (overflows the magazine based on the rapid kills before) / Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity and reload speed)

Ambitious Assassin (overflows the magazine based on the rapid kills before) / Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity and reload speed) Perk 2: Auto-Loading Holster (Automatically reloads the weapon when holstered) / Vorpal Weapon ( Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their super active.)

Out of these perks, Impulse Amplifier and the Auto-Loading Holster perks seem to be the best choice for most situations. Truth be told, when it comes to dealing damage to bosses, having an Auto Loading Holster on the Rocket Launcher can increase the DPS output of a player drastically.

Moreover, if this weapon is combined with a Gjallarhorn, the Wolfpack Rounds perk works with this Rocket Launcher as well, making it a nice DPS weapon. Similarly, whenever players find themselves overwhelmed with enemies in a room, they can just whip out this weapon and fire at will to clear the room.

Overall, the Roar of the Bear is one of the best weapons that players can acquire by playing the Iron Banner in Destiny 2. With Lightfall soon approaching, this is one of the many worth farming.

