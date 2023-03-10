Destiny 2 Round Robin Hand Cannon guide: How to get, god rolls, and more

Hand Cannons are slowly becoming popular once again in Destiny 2 Lightfall. In this expansion, Bungie introduced a brand new 120 RPM Hand Cannon known as the Round Robin.

This weapon is the only Hand Cannon with a Strand affinity. Moreover, it's an Aggressive Frame archetype, so it is more suited for PvP encounters, but with the appropriate rolls, it should do well in PvE too. That said, here's how players can get their hands on the Round Robin in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Where to find the Round Robin in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The Round Robin is a unique weapon that can only be obtained by farming on Neomuna. The easiest way would be to run the Terminal Overload activity continuously. After completing the activity, players must use the Terminal Overload key to open a chest containing the Round Robin. It's worth noting that this weapon cannot be obtained through other means and is exclusive to farming on Neomuna.

However, there's a weapon rotator in place for this activity. Every day, a new weapon is chosen from the Neomuna weapon pool and is given as a reward for completing this activity. So players will have to keep an eye out to see what weapon drops from their first run of activity.

The weapon will likely not be in the rotation that day if they don't receive a Round Robin. Although there is a slight chance of finding the weapon in the Region Chests at this location, players can also acquire it by picking up Engrams from Nimbus. And finally, players can craft this weapon.

Now, assuming that the weapon is in rotation in the Terminal Overload activity, here are the rolls that players need to take into account:

PvP Rolls

120 RPM Hand Cannons are generally suited for PvP activities. The following rolls focus on giving the weapon an increased boost in reload and handling, along with a slight damage boost in Destiny 2.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+3 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

Perk 1: Keep Away (Increased reload, accuracy, and range when there are no combatants in proximity) / Killing Wind (Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration)

Perk 2: Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants the weapon increased damage) / Opening Shot (Improved range and accuracy on the first shot of each attack.)

PvE Rolls

Interestingly enough, this weapon works wonders in PvE activities as well. Unlike its PvP rolls, players looking to use this weapon in nightfalls and dungeons in Destiny 2 need to focus on the following roles:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+3 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

Perk 1: Subsistence (Defeating targets partially reloads the magazine from reserves) / Killing Wind (Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration)

Perk 2: Kill Clip ( Reloading after a kill grants the weapon increased damage) / Hatchling ( Precision final blows or rapidly defeating targets with a non-precision weapon spawns a Threadling at the target's location.)

The Hatchling roll works amazingly well on the Perpetualis Auto Rifle. These are some of the rolls that will help players get the most out of this weapon in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Poll : 0 votes