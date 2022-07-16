Destiny 2's Incinerating Light Warmind Cell mod explained

Just like every other RPG (role-playing game) on the market, Destiny 2 relies on the builds that Guardians come up with. The game offers a lot of mods that players can use with their character. These mods can offer a stat buff, or they can provide additional perks that boost the damage output capabilities of the Guardians in the game.

Warmind Cell mods are combat-style mods that usually deal AoE (area of effect) damage to enemies under specific conditions. Moreover, these cells spawn under very specific conditions as well. The Incinerating Light Warmind Cell mod is a very popular combat-style mod in Destiny 2, but what does it do?

What does the Incinerating Light Warmind Cell mod do in Destiny 2?

The Incinerating Light Warmind Cell mod is a mod that can be fitted onto armor with the Solar subtype. With this mod equipped, whenever Guardians defeat multiple enemies with one Warmind Cell explosion, they'll become Charged with Light.

However, Guardians will have to have a Charged with Light mod equipped in order to make use of the Charged with Light buff. Lastly, the Incinerating Light Warmind Cell mod will occupy three energy slots on any armor piece it's applied to.

How to spawn Warmind Cells?

There are two requirements that Guardians will have to meet in order to be able to spawn Warmind Cells in Destiny 2. They are as follows:

Guardians will have to kill enemies with either the IKELOS weapons or the Seventh Seraph weapons.

Guardians will need to equip appropriate Warmind Cell mods.

Once these requirements are met, Guardians will start spawning Warmind Cells on every third or fourth kill. These Warmind Cells were immensely powerful when they were first introduced but were soon nerfed. Despite this, these Warmind Cell mods can still be used in end-game PvE activities.

Warmind Cells in Destiny 2 are round glowing orbs. These orbs can be shot, and once they take enough damage, they explode, dealing damage to enemies standing inside the fallout radius. They disappear after 20 seconds unless they're shot and detonated first. The effective radius for these Warmind Cells is around 6 meters.

Warmind Cell mods are usually sold by Ada-1 in Destiny 2. In order to find Ada-1, Guardians will have to spawn at the Tower Annex landing zone. Once here, Guardians will have to make their way past Drifter's room and then take the first entrance on their left. Ada-1 should be standing inside this room, in front of the Armor Synthesis loom.

While Warmind Cells usually deal splash damage, they're rarely seen in builds these days. With the current Solar 3.0 rework, Guardians can easily scorch and ignite targets. They won't need any additional mods in order to get these effects. These effects are controlled by the Aspects and Fragments that are a part of the Solar subclass right now.

Keeping all that in mind, Warmind Cell mods are somewhat redundant in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. However, they can still be found in some very specific builds. With the right combination, Warmind Cell mods can prove to be a game changer in the end-game PvE activities that the title has to offer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far