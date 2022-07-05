5 best Exotic armor for upcoming Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfalls (Season 17)

As Destiny 2 Season 17 enters its second half, the Grandmaster Nightfall is back to test the patience of the community. With the Solstice just around the corner alongside the Iron Banner, July seems to have become quite eventful despite the seasonal story ending with the week 7 reset.

Grandmasters are referred to as the ultimate endgame content, where every build is put to its ultimate test. Typically, each build consists of Exotics to either overpower enemies or synergize with the rest of the fireteam. The following article lists all the best Exotics to use in the upcoming Grandmaster Nightfalls in Season 17.

Osmiomancy Gloves and four other Exotics that will be useful in Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall (Season of the Haunted)

1) Osmiomancy Gloves

Osmiomancy Gloves in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Osmiomancy Gloves are one of the most welcome additions to the Warlock's inventory in The Witch Queen expansion. Despite having some of the most potent Exotic armor in the game, Bungie really outdid themselves when they allowed the Bleakwatcher to double itself with the help of just one armor.

The Bleakwatcher Aspect has always been one of the most utilized skills inside high-tier content, especially Grandmaster Nightfalls. Osmiomancy Gloves grant two Coldsnap Grenades, which means two Stasis turrets with the Bleakwatcher.

While Eye of Another World paired with one turret was enough to control adds inside Grandmasters, Osmiomancy makes things far easier. Additional mods can refund Grenade energy back faster as well, and Whisper of Bonds can grant super energy after defeating frozen targets.

2) Aeon Swift

Aeon Swift Exotic Gauntlets (Image via Destiny 2)

Aeon Swift brings out the supporting role of a Hunter, where each player will need to be sneaky on the battlefield. Since ammo economy is one of the primary factors inside Grandmaster Nightfalls, getting heavy ammo with each Champion is mandatory for a successful run.

Its intrinsic perk, Sect of Insight, generates special ammo after performing a finisher on elites and heavy ammo after performing a finisher on bosses and Champions. The idea is to drain the health of the Champion enemies to somewhere around 20% and 10%. This will allow the Hunters to go invisible and perform a finisher for a heavy ammo drop.

Although Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfalls throw in a lot of Champion enemies for the heavy drops, players will still need to keep stock of their ammo until the final boss encounter.

3) Loreley Splendor Helm

Loreley Splendor Helm (Image via Destiny 2)

Another Exotic from The Witch Queen expansion, Titan's Loreley Splendor Helm contains some of the best synergies in the game with the recent subclass rework. Loreley grants healing by creating a sunspot after the user gets critically injured.

Grandmaster Nightfalls have a history of killing players with one or two shots, as the difficulty and power requirements of each mission are highly increased. Loreley can give players a second chance right at death's door. It can activate the sunspot by itself, or players can cast a barricade with the additional benefit of getting a restoration.

4) Omnioculus

Omnioculus Exotic chest piece (Image via Destiny 2)

The Omnioculus Exotic chest piece guarantees a 100% uptime of invisibility for the rest of the fireteam. Its intrinsic perk, Beyond the Veil, grants a second bomb charge which works with the Trapper's Ambush Aspect as well. Each invisible fireteam member will earn damage resistance while being invisible.

Hunters who have this Exotic equipped will get the smoke bomb ability back only if they make two of their fireteam members invisible as well. Anyone other than Hunters running an Aeon for heavy ammo can gain the invisible buff and apply finishers to Champions as well.

5) Phoenix Protocol

Phoenix Protocol Exotic chest piece (Image via Destiny 2)

Even after four years, Phoenix Protocol is still one of the best Exotics for a three-player activity, especially with the overwhelming enemies in Grandmaster Nightfalls. There will be times when Warlocks will have to activate their Well of Radiance during emergencies or revivals, but each kill will refund the super energy.

Phoenix Protocol's intrinsic perk, Battle Hearth, returns super energy based on the number of kills and assists made on Well of Radiance. Since some Grandmaster Nightfalls can become clustered within small rooms, Warlocks can cast their Well of Radiance, score kills, and get the super back for the next room of enemies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far