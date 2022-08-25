Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder “Bungie Marmot” error code: What is it and how to possibly fix it?

The Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder expansion seems to have brought a few bugs and error codes along with additional gameplay content. One such error plaguing the servers is the “Bungie Marmot” code, which many community members have reportedly been facing since updating the game.

The Season of the Plunder has been a highly anticipated expansion for fans. The latest update introduced many features, including new races, characters, and a new map.

However, many players are facing issues with enjoying the new expansion due to the “Bungie Marmot” error, which prevents them from opening the game.

This error is usually caused when Destiny 2 is not able to install a new update correctly, and either one or more files within the directory have become corrupted. The “Bungie Marmot” error code is quite an annoying issue, and there is never a quick solution to the problem.

Today’s guide will go over some of the things players need to do to fix the “Bungie Marmot” issue in Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder.

Possible fixes for the “Bungie Marmot” error code in Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder

The “Bungie Marmot” error code in Destiny 2’s Season of the Plunder seems to have affected the title across all the major platforms. Players on the PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox One, as well as on Xbox Series, have all been facing the problem, making it an incredibly annoying bug to deal with.

As mentioned, the error usually occurs when the updated files in the directory seem to have been corrupted during the patching process. Hence, to fix this, here are a few steps that players will be able to employ:

1) Verifying Game File integrity

One of the simplest ways to deal with the “Bungie Marmot” error in Destiny 2 is to verify the downloaded files after the patch has been installed.

Players can do so by making their way to the game’s page on Steam, Epic Games Store, PS Store, or the Game Pass client. Once there, fans must make their way to Properties and select the Local Files option.

Then, click on the “Verify Integrity Of Game Files” option to start a verification process where the client will match all the files in the title directory and fix any corrupted assets in the process.

After this, players will just be required to restart the game.

2) Re-installing Destiny 2

If verifying the game files does not do the trick, players can resort to a more extreme measure and re-install Destiny 2 from scratch. This should also seek to root out the problem from the core, and players will be able to complete this step across all the major platforms that have been facing the bug.

3) Check the servers

Another major reason why this issue might persist for some players will be because of the title’s server downtime. Maintenance schedules can often lead to this error for some, and it would be best to check for server availability and wait for them to come back online.

4) Create a thread on the help forum

If players are still unable to fix the issue, then as a last resort, they can create a thread on the official Bungie Help Forum to get additional support. The report will bring the issue to the notice of the developers, and they might just actively look to solve the problem for the player.

