Destiny 2 Season of Plunder epilogue details: Rewards, Eliskni Quarter, Captain's Coins, and more

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is slowly drawing to a close. With around two weeks left in the current season, Guardians are running around the system trying to eliminate every last trace of those pesky pirates.

To ensure the season ends in style, Bungie has begun preparations for a long-awaited community event. This information about the upcoming event was previously found in datamined content, creating a stir within the community. Now that this event is scheduled to go live, fans are certainly looking forward to it.

How to participate in the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder community event

Participating in the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder community event is an easy task as Guardians will simply need to complete regular activities in the game. Besides the standard rewards, players will also receive an item known as Captain's Coins.

These coins can then be used in the maintenance and repair of the Eliksni Quarter within the Last City. The Spider will be in charge of maintaining and repairing the Quarter, while Misraaks and Eido go about their way researching into the Relics of Nezarec, the first Disciple of the Pyramid on The Moon.

The community event is scheduled to begin on November 22 after the weekly reset. Once the event begins, Guardians will be able to track their personal donations, which will feature certain personal milestones as well. Guardians will be able to earn an emblem, some upgrade materials, and a Ghost Shell if they meet all the donation requirements.

Interestingly enough, the playerbase as a whole will have a global reward track as well. The entire community will be rewarded with items once a specific donation goal has been met.

How to get Captain's Coins

The event currency for this community event is known as Captain's Coins. Currently, these coins will drop from almost every activity in Destiny 2. Guardians will be able to obtain these coins by running the King's Fall raid and other activities such as Nightfall Strikes and Lost Sectors.

The donation system is likely to be quite similar to what was seen in Fortnite a while ago. In Epic Games' popular battle royale, players had to collect gold bars and then donate them to support the war effort against the evil organization, the Imagined Order. For every donation milestone met, the developers would unvault a specific weapon. A similar system was also seen during the Guardian Games in Destiny 2, where different classes competed against each other to score the highest number of points.

Ever since the arrival of the Eliksni Quarter in the Last City, the situation has been rather interesting, considering the unlikely alliance between the Vanguard and the House of Light. While it's currently unclear as to where this alliance will lead, it's certainly looking like a strong bond for now.

As for Destiny 2 Season 19, not much is known about the storyline of what's to come, but there's certainly a war on the horizon. It's likely that most of the next season will be preparations for that war. Furthermore, there's also the part about Nezarec's relics. Given how precarious everything is in the game currently, there's a high chance that he might be revived sooner or later.

Poll : 0 votes