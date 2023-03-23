Destiny 2 server downtime (March 23): Maintenance schedule for all major regions

Destiny 2 servers will be taken down due to a mid-week patch yet again, as Bungie prepares to implement Hotfix 7.0.0.6. Players will be removed from activities and in-game servers on March 23, following a message from Bungie regarding the maintenance. However, it seems that the server downtime will be held for an extended period.

Based on server time, Guardians can expect to get kicked out of activities at around 7:45 am PDT on March 23, approximately two hours before the reset time. Bungie also announced that the servers won't return until 12 pm PDT.

Hence, similar to the previous week, the servers will stay down for four hours and fifteen minutes, allowing Bungie to fix any recurring issues or balance the in-game sandbox.

Destiny 2 downtime for Hotfix 7.0.0.6 in all major regions (March 23)

The scheduled server downtime will be precisely two hours longer than the usual reset. Bungie also held a four-hour maintenance with the exact duration of downtime on March 16, where players got a lot of fixes involving invisible bugs, commendation requirements, and more.

The following is a list of downtime schedules for all major regions:

India: 8:15 pm (March 23) to 12:30 am (March 24)

8:15 pm (March 23) to 12:30 am (March 24) China: 10:45 pm (March 23) to 3 am (March 24)

10:45 pm (March 23) to 3 am (March 24) UK: 2:45 pm to 7 pm (March 23)

2:45 pm to 7 pm (March 23) Australia: 1:45 am (March 24) to 6 am (March 24)

1:45 am (March 24) to 6 am (March 24) Brazil: 11:45 pm to 4 pm (March 23).

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.6



TIMELINE

❖ March 23

❖ Start: 7 AM PDT (-7 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 7:45 AM

❖ Log in: 12 PM

❖ End: 1 PM



More info: UPCOMING DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.6TIMELINE❖ March 23❖ Start: 7 AM PDT (-7 UTC)❖ Player Removal: 7:45 AM❖ Log in: 12 PM❖ End: 1 PMMore info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… UPCOMING DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE ❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.6 TIMELINE ❖ March 23 ❖ Start: 7 AM PDT (-7 UTC) ❖ Player Removal: 7:45 AM ❖ Log in: 12 PM ❖ End: 1 PM More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Players should note that Bungie will start the maintenance while the servers stay active from 7 am PDT. This is 45 minutes before the servers are scheduled to go offline. Hence, error codes such as CAT, Calabrese, and Cabbage might appear on everyone's screen during sessions before the downtime.

Additionally, all websites and third-party software tied to the API, including Destiny Tracker, Light.gg, Bray.tech, DIM (Destiny Item Manager), D2Gunsmith, and Bungie's official website will stay down. Players may encounter a queueing process once the servers return online.

Destiny 2 queue screen (Image via Bungie)

Once the official servers return, Bungie will continue with background maintenance for an additional hour. However, the full patch notes on Hotfix 7.0.0.6 remain unknown for now. Interested players can keep an eye out for Bungie's website sometime after the official servers return.

Destiny Director @D2_Director



Total downtime: 4 hrs 15 mins



OFFLINE: March 23 at 7:45 AM PDT

🟢 ONLINE: March 23 at 12 PM PDT



Check for your local time Destiny 2 Update 7.0.0.6 Maintenance TimelineTotal downtime: 4 hrs 15 minsOFFLINE: March 23 at 7:45 AM PDT🟢 ONLINE: March 23 at 12 PM PDTCheck for your local time mytime.io/7:45am/PDT Destiny 2 Update 7.0.0.6 Maintenance Timeline Total downtime: 4 hrs 15 mins🔴 OFFLINE: March 23 at 7:45 AM PDT 🟢 ONLINE: March 23 at 12 PM PDTCheck for your local time mytime.io/7:45am/PDT https://t.co/a6gGfpVRM1

Installation files will be available on all platforms shortly after Bungie takes down the servers for maintenance. Failure to receive updates can be fixed by restarting the PC client or any console.

What to expect from Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.6?

The Destiny 2 community is excited regarding Bungie's recent Crucible blog post. Destiny 2's official Twitter support has confirmed one of the changes that will be implemented alongside Hotfix 7.0.0.6. They stated the following in their most recent tweet:

"We know those Threshers were a little spicy, but you can do whatever you set your mind to, including not dying to Threshers, with tomorrow's hotfix. Don't let those dreams be dreams."

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team We know those Threshers were a little spicy, but you can do whatever you set your mind to, including not dying to Threshers, with tomorrow's hotfix. Don't let those dreams be dreams. We know those Threshers were a little spicy, but you can do whatever you set your mind to, including not dying to Threshers, with tomorrow's hotfix. Don't let those dreams be dreams. https://t.co/BEJfNK1tWi

This includes Threshers across all activities, including the Neomuna open world, The Arms Dealer, Lake of Shadows, and more.

Poll : 0 votes