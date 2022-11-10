Destiny 2 Telesto guide: How to get the weapon, its catalyst, and everything you need to know (2022)

Destiny 2's Problem Child has recently taken over social media platforms, as Bungie probably felt the need to entertain the community in this driest of periods. Telesto, otherwise known as the nightmare for the game Devs, has been a hot topic for the weirdest reasons.

While veterans know all about the history of the Exotic Fusion Rifle, new players have no idea what is happening. Getting into Destiny 2 is pretty tough as it is, and to top that off, players have to tune into the official game account to face nothing but spam about Telesto.

Hence, this article will be dedicated to newer players and help them clear out ways to get Telesto, its catalyst, and everything you need to know about this Exotic.

How to get Telesto and its catalyst in Destiny 2 (2022)

1) How to get Telesto?

Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Every new player will be happy to know that Telesto is tied to the World Drop Pool. Hence, any activity or Exotic Engram drop can randomly crack open a Telesto for you in an open world. However, the best option is to wait for Xur to arrive on either EDZ, Tower, or Nessus on weekends and look into his inventory.

Opening the Exotic Engram in his shop might also grant you the Exotic Fusion Rifle.

2) How to get Telesto's catalyst?

Lost Sector on Savathun's Throne World (Image via Destiny 2)

Telesto's catalyst was introduced with the Warmind DLC, which was tied to the Prestige version of Eater of Worlds Raid. However, since the content vaulting with Beyond Light expansion, Bungie has introduced the catalyst with another method back in Season of the Chosen. This method is valid even today, involving Legend and Master Lost Sectors.

Simply completing either version of a Lost Sector and opening the final chest will grant players a chance at getting the Telesto catalyst as a drop. Naturally, one will need to have the weapon unlocked in their collection. Lost Sectors can be found on Europa, Cosmodrome, Savathun's Throne World, and Moon on any given day.

Once obtained, it will take you 300 kills to masterwork the Exotic. Recommended locations include Shuro Chi Checkpoint, Grasp of Avarice, and Dares of Eternity.

3) What does the catalyst do?

The catalyst in Telesto adds a Deeper Pockets perk, allowing players to shoot more projectiles at enemies. Since the weapon was categorized in the Power Department, the damage numbers are somewhat off even today compared to other special Fusions.

Players should note that ammo reserves work differently with a weapon archetype, as they can increase the inventory size of the weapon, but only to a capacity. Since Telesto is an Exotic, no mods can alter that. Hence, you're looking at an increase in magazine size by 3.

4) Some notable Telesto bugs that broke Destiny 2

Some notable bugs include one of the most recent ones in Season 15, where players could spawn infinite chunks of orbs by shooting celestial fire on Telesto bolts. As crazy as that may sound, it was one of the last bugs that "broke" the game in all regards.

Another bug involved players getting their super ability instantly back in Shadowkeep. With the release of Armor 2.0, the enhanced Ashes to Assets mod helped players throw grenades on Telesto bolts, eventually granting them supers almost instantly.

Poll : 0 votes